Brandi Glanville Opens Up About Face 'Parasite,' Says She's Spent Over $70,000 on Treatment

"I've been on meds this whole year. I don't socialize. I don't go out," the Bravo star says, before explaining why she believes she may have "contracted" the parasite while filming RHUGT last year.

Brandi Glanville is opening up about her facial disfigurement after she was allegedly diagnosed with a face parasite.

In a sit-down interview with Entertainment Tonight, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum detailed her health battle, claiming that some doctors believe her symptoms may be the result of a parasite.

Glanville also said that her battle has been an ongoing financial burden, sharing that she's allegedly spent "over $70,000" on treatment as she tries to cure her facial disfigurement.

'Parasite' Diagnosis & Treatment

The Bravo star shared what led to her diagnosis, saying she has consulted with a group of specialists, including an immunologist, an infectious disease doctor, a rheumatologist and an ENT -- an ear, nose and throat doctor.

"They sent me to have my face checked -- maybe old filler. So, that was all dissolved, even though I was like, 'You're dissolving my actual skin now because I haven’t had filler in a long time,'" she recalled.

Glanville went on to list all of the medication she says she's taken, including "IV antibiotics at my house every day for six weeks," ivermetin, which is an anti-parasite medication, and hydroxychloroquine, an immunosuppressive drug and anti-parasite used to treat malaria and lupus.

"Everything you can think of," she said. "I've been on meds this whole year. I don't socialize. I don't go out. And I’m just spending all of my money on trying to figure out what's wrong with me."

When ET asked how much money she believes she's spent on trying to figure out and cure her condition, Glanville said, "Over $70,000."

"With not working as well the past two years ... I'm stressed," she added.

"Honestly, I have so many doctors and I've had so many tests … I did lab work for $10,000," she continued. "I ran every test under the sun.…"

According to the 52-year-old, doctors told her, "It could be, some, a parasite. That's, you know, new."

Glanville said the infectious disease physician is "friends with all the other doctors he sent me to," adding that "they all talked it out."

"They all want to figure it out, expensively and extensively," she said with a laugh, adding, "It's just been frustrating for all of us."

When asked how she believes she "contracted" a parasite, she suggested that she was possibly infected while in Morocco shooting The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip in 2023.

"We had food sitting out for hours on end and some of it was meat. In Morocco," Glanville said. "Six months after I got back from Morocco, I started having this speaking thing and the swelling up thing. It started in July and we're still here trying to figure it out."

However, the reality star said "the good news" is since the swelling is "going down" she can "see where the thing -- or whatever it is -- it lives."

"When I push it here," she explained, pushing on the left side of her face, "It feels like little tiny bubbles are bursting. I feel like it's s--ting or having babies in my face."

Glanville also claimed that the organism is "making so much fluid" that her lymph nodes "aren't draining."

As for her treament, she said the IV antibiotics "did help some," but she "wanted to quit because it's $2,000 a week."

"I did it for six weeks and it's back," she added, noting that she may need surgery.

"Somebody has got to something because I'm telling the doctors at this point what to do," she said. "Can we, like, go in there and, like, scrape it and, like, biopsy it and send it away?"

Glanville is working with Dr. Nicholas Nikolov to treat her condition with a noninvasive cell sound procedure.

Her interview with ET comes just days after she revealed her facial disfigurement in a selfie shared on X, formerly Twitter.

Glanville said that she created a new Cameo account due to her health battle.

"Let me share what I look like & why I had to take a pause... check next post & f--king suck it haters," she wrote in a post, before sharing the selfie, above.

Alongside the photo, she wrote, "Sick it!"

Glanville continued in a follow-up post, writing, "What happened? I wish I knew I've been in &out of the hospital this passed year 1/2 spent almost every dollar I have trying to figure it out."

"Some Dr.'s say I have a parasite that jumps around my face. Some say it's stress induced edema. I personally say it's Bravo," she added.

Glanville's Health Battle

Glanville has previously been open about her health struggles.

In January 2024, she detailed what appears to be the beginning of whatever has left her face disfigured. According to the reality star, the physical nightmare began back in August 2023 when her lips and face unexpectedly swelled up, accompanied by anaphylactic shock.

"I've had some health issues that have affected my ability to talk. My ability to taste food, my face basically would swell up, like I would have anaphylactic shock, go into anaphylactic shock constantly and I saw 7 doctors and their answer to it was it was stress-induced angioedema," Glanville told Entertainment Tonight in a January 2024 interview.

Glanville was ultimately diagnosed with stress-induced angioedema, a condition where swelling occurs under the skin.

The catalyst that led to the health scare? She said she believes it's the accusations stemming from Caroline Manzo, alleging sexual misconduct, including groping, during the filming of The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip in Morocco last year.

While the incident was not captured on camera, it was "life-ruining" for Glanville, who was ultimately removed from the show, with Peacock, the streaming service airing the series, deeming her behavior "unacceptable."

Glanville has denied the accusations and claims she was advised to remain silent about the incident.

Manzo, meanwhile, also left filming early, and vowed never return to the franchise or RHUGT after her "traumatic" incident with Glanville. The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum filed her suit alleging not only that Glanville had assaulted her during filming for Ultimate Girls Trip in January 2023, but that production encouraged it.

During her interview with Entertainment Tonight then, Glanville was asked why she believes Bravo and Peacock haven't released RHUGT so fans can see what allegedly went down.