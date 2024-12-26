Brandi Glanville Celebrates Christmas with Eddie Cibrian, LeAnn Rimes Amid Face 'Parasite' Ordeal

Amid her ongoing health battle with a possible "parasite," Glanville says "not my favorite look for my face" after she and LeAnn Rimes both share a photo of their very modern family's holiday celebrations.

Brandi Glanville was surrounded by support on Christmas -- in the form of her ex-husband and his wife -- amid her ongoing battle with what she says some doctors believe is a face parasite.

Both Glanville and LeAnn Rimes -- wife of Brandi's ex-husband, Eddie Cibrian -- shared the same family photo to social media on Thursday, showing them celebrating Christmas Day together with Brandi and Eddie's two sons and the rest of Cibrian and Rimes' family.

"Happy Christmas❤️not my favorite look for my face but I felt ALL the love from my modern family," the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star captioned the photo on her page.

"Thanks Eddie &@leannrimes @masoncibrian @jakecibrian & all of the friend's & grandparents ❤️❤️❤️," she continued, before adding of Rimes, "big thanks to Le for offering to help with my situation 💕💕💕."

Glanville, 52, can be seen rocking a Santa hat on the right half of the photo above -- standing beside sons Mason, 21, and Jake, 17.

Sharing the same image to her own page, Rimes, 42, captioned the shot, "merry everything from our crew! so grateful for all the love in our home 🏠 today! hope everyone has had a peaceful, magical day! now… bring on the sweatpants and a movie 🍿"

She also added the hashtags, #christmas2024 #happyholidays and #family.

Brandi's appearance in the photo, as well as her reference to her face, come after she recently opened up about an ongoing health battle -- claiming that some doctors believe her symptoms may be the result of a parasite.

The Bravo star told Entertainment Tonight that she has consulted with a group of specialists, including an immunologist, an infectious disease doctor, a rheumatologist and an ENT -- an ear, nose and throat doctor.

"They sent me to have my face checked -- maybe old filler. So, that was all dissolved, even though I was like, 'You're dissolving my actual skin now because I haven’t had filler in a long time,'" she recalled.

Glanville went on to list all of the medication she says she's taken, including "IV antibiotics at my house every day for six weeks," ivermetin, which is an anti-parasite medication, and hydroxychloroquine, an immunosuppressive drug and anti-parasite used to treat malaria and lupus.

"Everything you can think of," she said. "I've been on meds this whole year. I don't socialize. I don't go out. And I’m just spending all of my money on trying to figure out what's wrong with me."

When ET asked how much money she believes she's spent on trying to figure out and cure her condition, Glanville said, "Over $70,000."

"With not working as well the past two years ... I'm stressed," she added.

"Honestly, I have so many doctors and I've had so many tests … I did lab work for $10,000," she continued. "I ran every test under the sun.…"

According to the 52-year-old, doctors told her, "It could be, some, a parasite. That's, you know, new." When asked how she believes she "contracted" a parasite, she suggested that she was possibly infected while in Morocco shooting The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip in 2023.