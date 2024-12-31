Summer House's Jesse Solomon Makes 'Poorly Timed' Joke Amid Paige DeSorbo & Craig Conover Split

Getty

Solomon's comment comes after his Summer House co-star announced her split from Conover after three years of dating.

Paige DeSorbo's split from Craig Conover came as a surprise to more than just their fans!

Just one day before DeSorbo announced her breakup, her Summer House co-star Jesse Solomon made a joke about performing at her and Conover's wedding.

On Sunday, December 29, Solomon posted a TikTok video of himself attempting to sing opera with the caption, "Andrea Bocelli who?" prompting a response from DeSorbo, who quipped Monday, "All of the sudden everyone's Italian."

Solomon, who had apparently not tuned into DeSorbo's Giggly Squad podcast for the breakup announcement, playfully commented back, writing, "Ok fine I'll sing it at your wedding."

It wasn't long before Solomon caught wind of the news and returned to the comments, where he pointed out his "poorly timed" response.

Bravo exec, Andy Cohen, also took to social media to share his reaction to the breakup news, commenting on a Bravo Instagram post announcing the news of DeSorbo and Conover's split with three crying face emojis.

DeSorbo announced Monday that she and Conover had called it quits after three years of dating.

​​"Craig and I have decided to no longer be together," she revealed during the latest episode of her and Hannah Berner's podcast. "I love him, I think he loves me. I think we will remain friends. No one did anything. It wasn't a bad thing. I think we both were just being really mature and saying what we want and what we didn't want, and I think that's extremely powerful to be able to voice how you're feeling in real time and what you want for your future."

The Bravo star went on to say that she still has "so much love and respect" for Conover despite their breakup, calling him on of the "best people" she's met in her entire life.

"I will remain the biggest fan for him and want the best for him, and he truly will get the best, because he is the best," she told listeners. "But, with that said, I think it is the right decision for both of us."

Solomon previously made headlines for flirting with DeSorbo during season 8 of Summer House, which aired earlier this year, but DeSorbo said his behavior didn’t bother her or Conover.

While Conover has yet to speak out on their split, weeks prior to the news, he shut down rumors that they had called it quits.