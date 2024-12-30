Bravo's Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover Break Up After Three Years of Dating

Getty

Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover are calling it quits after three years together.

DeSorbo announced the breakup during Monday's episode of her and Hannah Berner's Giggly Squad podcast, telling listeners, "Craig and I have decided to no longer be together."

Getting emotional, the Summer House star admitted that talking about the situation was "weird," but shared that she has nothing but "love" for the fellow Bravolebrity.

"I love him, I think he loves me," she explained to her former co-star. "I think we will remain friends. No one did anything. It wasn't a bad thing. I think we both were just being really mature and saying what we want and what we didn't want, and I think that's extremely powerful to be able to voice how you're feeling in real time and what you want for your future."

While DeSorbo didn't go into too much detail over why they broke up, she shared that the last few years have been "very transformative," adding that she's grown and changed "a lot."

"I have so much love and respect for Craig," she said of the Southern Charm star. "I think he is one of the best people I've met in my entire life. I will remain the biggest fan for him and want the best for him, and he truly will get the best, because he is the best. But, with that said, I think it is the right decision for both of us."

The reality star went on to call the breakup "very said" and said it's been "awkward" for them to navigate the split while being in the public eye.

She also slammed past speculation that they split up months ago and were waiting for their respective reality TV shows to air to drum up drama.

"No one can tell me what to do," DeSorbo said. "The network (Bravo) has power, but they don't have that much power. So, that was not a real thing. Rumors of us breaking up months ago again, also, not a real thing."

The pair began dating in the fall of 2021, with their long-distance relationship showcased on their respective Bravo reality shows, including the latest season of Southern Charm, which premiered earlier this month.