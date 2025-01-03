Nicholas Hoult Reveals What His 'Diva' Moment Was While Filming 'Nosferatu' With Lily-Rose Depp

Getty/Focus Features

Hoult revealed what was so "absolutely foul" he had to be a "diva" about it ... and it surprisingly was not the more than five thousands real rats the cast had to deal with while filming Nosferatu.

Nicholas Hoult opened up about a "really tough" moment while filming Nosferatu.

The 35-year-old actor played Thomas Hutter opposite his co-star, 25-year-old Lily-Rose Depp, who played his wife Ellen in the horror remake.

While appearing on Capital Evening Show with Jimmy Hill, the actor revealed how much they struggled on set because they were filming alongside more than five thousand real rats.

"They're real," he revealed.

"I think in certain scenes when there's really lots and lots -- some in the background are like scanned in digital rats to do that but the majority of the time they are all real rats, yeah."

Hill, understandably shocked, then asked if the actors were "okay with rats?"

"I mean to be honest they aren't my personal fave, but I love them from afar," Depp said.

"My character didn't have to really reckon with any rats, Bill and Emma had to deal with more rats sort of close to the body," she added.

"Yeah, they had them crawling all over them and stuff," Hoult said.

"I was in that scene with Emma where they had all the rats you know crawling all over their body and I remembered thinking I do not envy you now," he said before adding that their smell was "quite rich" due to not being house trained.

We were unaware you could house train a rat...

Hoult then shared his "diva" moment from set where he told the crew "that's not going to work for me."

"This is unrelated but the one time I've been a diva on set -- was when there was a scene, I was meant to be eating ice cream and obviously I'm looking forward to it and I get there and take a bite of the ice cream, and it is lard mixed with food coloring and sugar."

Hoult further explained: "It was fake ice cream it was absolutely disgusting, and my character was meant to eat a lot of this throughout the day."

"And I was like, 'What is this?' and they were like, 'Oh it's lard we thought the ice cream might melt because of the set and the heat and everything' and I was like, 'No that's not going to work for me.'"

"So, they went to Tesco's round the corner and picked up a load of real ice cream for me so I could.

"I was like that is absolutely foul I can't eat that!"