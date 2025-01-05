Ariana Grande Sets Record Straight on Facial Injections After On-Stage Botox Joke: 'You See the Lines?'

Getty

The 31-year-old Wicked star quickly set the record straight after cracking jokes about her age as she received the Rising Star Award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival on Friday.

Ariana Grande is embracing her age, even as she's cracking jokes about it on stage.

The Wicked star got big laughs during her acceptance speech at the 36th Annual Palm Springs International Film Awards on Friday over her reaction to receiving the "Rising Star" award.

"I want to start by thanking my good friends Botox and Juvéderm," the 31-year-old star quipped. "I thought I’d be hearing 'slightly withering star' or 'drooping star' by now, so thank you."

Jennifer Coolidge also dropped a joke about Grande's age and longevity in the industry while presenting the award to her. "Hasn’t Ariana Grande already risen?" she asked. "I mean, the girl’s barely 30 and it feels like she’s been famous since the Eisenhower administration."

ariana pretending the award is heavy and her making jokes about botox again 😭pic.twitter.com/UOoZSWckyT — gul (@notearsrosie) January 5, 2025 @notearsrosie

After the show, Grande quickly set the record straight about her on-stage humor -- making it very clear that it was just humor -- in a hilarious TikTok shared by Entertainment Tonight,

In the short clip Grande grabs one of their mics, saying, "I did a bit when I got on stage, but I'm scared people actually thought that I got, like, [facial injections]."

She went on to promise, "I'm still clean, I'm still clean," adding with sincerity, "but when I start going again, I'll let you know."

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

She explained that she's serious about that, too. "I mean it," she said. "I really want to be transparent as a beauty founder. As a founder of r.e.m. beauty, I think it's important to have transparency."

"But I love it and I support it," Grande said of injections, before making it clear, "I am four years clean. You see the lines? I love them."

Grande has been making headlines for months now as she and her Wicked costar Cynthia Erivo have made the rounds promoting their new film. Next up for the pair is tonight's Golden Globes ceremony, where the film has four nominations, including a chance for Grande to add to her trophy haul.

Both stars are nominated for their performances, with Erivo up for Actress in a Musical or Comedy Motion Picture, and Grande for Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture.

The first part of the musical adaptation of the blockbuster stage play, based on the bestselling novel by Gregory Maguire, is also up for Musical or Comedy Motion Picture, as well as Cinematic and Box Office Achievement.