Brianna LaPaglia Felt 'Validated' After FaceTiming with Zach Bryan's Ex-Wife for Hours

Zach Bryan and Brianna "Chickenfry" LaPaglia's breakup continues to be a messy one.

On Wednesday's installment of the BFFs Podcast, LaPaglia told her co-hosts Josh Richards and Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy that she's been in contact with Bryan's ex-wife, Rose Madden.

"I FaceTimed with Rose for a couple hours actually," LaPaglia said. "I f--king love her. I have never felt more seen and validated in my life, same with her. Oh my gosh. She's a great person."

Portnoy joked that he "would've loved to be a fly on the wall for that" phone call, but the internet personality shut him down, saying, "That's between me and Rose."

Madden reportedly served in the U.S. Navy with Bryan, and the two got married in 2020, but split in 2021 after less than a year of marriage.

She confirmed their breakup in a TikTok video that read, "✨when your ex husband moves out, and you are now forced to cook potatoes with a f--king pumpkin pie mold✨."

As for Bryan and LaPaglia, the pair broke up in October, with the country singer officially announcing their split on social media.

On his Instagram Stories, the country star revealed that he and LaPaglia — who originally took their relationship public in July 2023 -- had "broken up," and said he still respects and loves her "with every ounce of my heart."

"I have had an incredibly hard year personally and struggled through some pretty severe things. I thought it would be beneficial for both of us to go our different ways," he wrote. "I am not perfect and never will be. Please respect Brianna's privacy and space in this and if you have it in your heart, mine too."

LaPaglia, meanwhile, said she was "blindsided" by he breakup, and in a Nov. 7 episode of the podcast, alleged that Bryan emotionally abused her during their relationship in addition to cheating on her throughout their time together.

"The last year of my life has been the hardest year of my life dealing with the abuse from this dude," she shared. "I'm still scared right now because I'm scared of him. My brain's rewired and I'm scared to make him mad."

LaPaglia also alleged that Bryan asked her to sign an NDA, offering her $12 million and a New York apartment to "not talk about the relationship."

While there have been rumors that she's moved on to a new boo, LaPaglia took to both the podcast and social media to set the record straight, after sharing a TikTok that saw her cozy up to an unnamed guy that she just referred to as her "pal."

"If you guys think I'm ever going to have a boyfriend again, I am in intensive therapy," she declared in a followup video earlier this week.