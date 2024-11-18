Zach Bryan's Ex Brianna LaPaglia Hits Back at Critics Saying she Moved on Too 'Fast' After Cozying Up to New Guy

Getty/TikTok

Brianna "Chickenfry" LaPaglia is moving on following her messy split from Zach Bryan.

In a new TikTok video posted on Sunday, the internet personality, 25, shared a clip of her hanging out with some friends in New York City -- and eagle-eyed fans couldn't help but notice that LaPaglia appeared to be getting pretty cozy with a new guy.

The man, whom LaPaglia did not name or tag in the video, is seen leaning on and wrapping his arms around the BFFs Podcast co-host, while her friend and Barstool Sports producer Payton and another man sit beside them.

"Sometimes all you need is a nyc sunrise and some good pals," LaPaglia captioned the video.

"I'm hanging out with one of the Australian boys, but just for fun," she said in a Nov. 16 TikTok, while sporting the same outfit. "We're just going to have a fun day, it's nothing crazy. So if you see me and an Australian boy walking around, ignore me, okay? Ignore."

"I'm never going to see him again, so it's like whatever," she added of the man, who has appeared in other TikToks on her account, along with other "Australian boys."

While LaPaglia labeled everyone in the video a "pal," she did not shut down speculation that she and the man are involved romantically, either.

After a TikTok user criticized he for moving on "too fast," LaPaglia responded with a short and sweet clapback.

"Well I was cheated on my whole relationship so yeah," she wrote.

LaPaglia has been candid about her split from Bryan, 28, and alleged on multiple occasions that the country singer cheated on her during their relationship.

In the caption of a TikTok posted on Nov. 15, LaPaglia, who first went public with her relationship with Bryan in July 2023, revealed that she rejected her celebrity crush while dating Bryan, whom she claimed was disloyal during their relationship.

"Fun fact my biggest celeb crush tried to slide a few months ago," she wrote. "But of course I denied bc I had a bf and I was getting cheated on the whole time hahhahahahahah."

Bryan announced the couples split on social media in an October 22 post, all but leaving LaPaglia -- according to her -- "blindsided."

In his post, the "Pink Skies" singer revealed that he and LaPaglia had "broken up," and said he still respects and loves her "with every ounce of my heart."

The country star also said he had "an incredibly hard year personally and struggled through some pretty severe things," before writing that he is "not perfect and never will be." He also apologized for feeling like he "failed people that love me and mostly myself."

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Shortly after, LaPaglia announced an online hiatus in a statement that began, "Hey guys, I'm feeling really blindsided right now."