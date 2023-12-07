Macaulay Culkin Shares Photos From Gorgeous Photoshoot with Brenda Song: 'Mom and Dad Did a Thing'

Getty

The photos come just days after Song and their two sons supported Culkin during his Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony.

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song are giving fans a rare look at their relationship.

Culkin shared gorgeous shots of the couple from a new photoshoot, which sees the pair lit by a sepia-tone hue as they pose in a '70s style bedroom.

Song rocks a light blue slip dress in the shots, while the Home Alone star opts for a floral button-up and pants, later swapping the dress shirt for a more casual white, short-sleeve button up which he wears with a white tank underneath.

The series of photos has the pair in various poses with The Suite Life of Zach & Cody alum looking off into the distance while Culkin stares into the camera. Other snaps are more intimate, with Song lying her head on Culkin's lap and the mother of two later grabbing her fiancé by the face and chuckling.

"Mom and dad did a thing. Thank you to everyone who made this magical shoot come to life!," Culkin captioned the joint, first post, before tagging and thanking those involved.

The photos comes just days after the couple's two sons made their first public appearance at Culkin's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, where the child actor turned film star received a star on the Walk of Fame.

Culkin praised Song during the ceremony, telling the crowd of friends and fellow celebs, "Lastly, but not leastly, I'd like to thank Brenda. You are absolutely everything. You're my champion. You're the only person happier for me today than I am. You're the best woman I've ever know, you're the best person I've ever known," Culkin said Friday.

He continued, "You've given me all my purpose, you've given me family. After the birth of our two boys, you've become one of my three favorite people. You're somewhere in there. I love you so much."