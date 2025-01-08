Kelly Clarkson's Son Remy Has Best Reaction to His 'My Way' Cover Going Viral

NBCUniversal

Clarkson's kids Remy and River appeared on her talk show, where they marveled over their on-camera makeovers and opened up about their love of music.

Singing might be in the genes -- along with a healthy does of southern sass -- if this hilarious moment with Kelly Clarkson's kids is any indication.

A day off from school led to a surprising moment for fans of The Kelly Clarkson Show as her 8-year-old son Remington decided he wanted to take a note from his mom's career and sing in front of her live studio audience.

And so, on November 27, Remy got his wish and stepped up with her band where she usually performs her "Kellyoke" covers, and gave his own "Remyoke" rendition of Frank Sinatra's classic "My Way."

On Wednesday, Clarkson invited both Remy and his 10-year-old sister River back to the set and, this time, actually interviewed them for the audience -- leading to a hilarious moment where they discussed his viral video.

In a clip shared by the show, Clarkson showed footage from November where Remy had the audience swooning and cheering as he belted his way through his own impressive range while sister and mom looked on.

More than a month later, Kelly asked Remy what he thought about his clip going viral and his comeback was just perfect.

Leaning back with a huge smile on his face, he asked his famous mom, "Yeah, how much views did I get again?"

Kelly died laughing before adding some background to all that confidence, sharing what went down when she first shared with him how his clip had gone viral.

"I said, 'Man, buddy, you've got like over a million views, I think on your--' And he goes, 'Do you get that many views?' I was like, 'Calm down," she laughed, "and not often.'"

During the interview, the pair also marveled over their on-camera makeovers, before River spilled on her own musical endeavors.

Kelly had previously talked about his big viral moment during an appearance on the Today show December 9, where she assured everyone that this was definitely his head.

"No joke, people probably think I'm some kind of stage mom, I didn't tell him to do it," she said. "He walked in and was like, 'Where do I sing my song?' I was like, 'I'm sorry, what?'"

She also said that both of her children are huge singers at home, just in different genres. "They're both little me's," she told Today. "They just sit in their rooms and there's country going on in one room, and like, classic standards going on in another."