Selena Gomez Reveals Martin Short & Steven Martin Reaction to Benny Blanco Engagement

Getty/Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Meanwhile, she was given a bizarre engagement gift by Jimmy Kimmel that made Gomez hide her face from embarrassment.

Selena Gomez is sharing how her friends and costars reacted to her engagement to Benny Blanco.

While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel the night after the Golden Globes -- where she was nominated for her work in both Emilia Pérez and her Hulu series Only Murders in the Building -- Gomez celebrated her recent milestone with her music producer boyfriend.

Gomez was actually the one who brought up her engagement first, as she recalled her Only Murders in the Building costar, Martin Short, trying to steal her ring at the Golden Globes -- leading Jimmy Kimmel to say: "By the way congratulations on your engagement."

He then showed the now-viral footage of Short "examining" Gomez's ring.

"He's twisting it, taking it off, I wasn't sure what he was doing that's why I look confused," Gomez said.

"I wonder, is he appraising it? What exactly is he up to there?" Kimmel suggested.

"He just, he wanted to know what was going on? I don't think he cared maybe a little [mimes drinking]," Gomez added as the audience laughed.

Kimmel wondered if Blanco felt the need to ask her Only Murders costars Steve Martin and Short for permission to marry Gomez, as it's "almost like" Gomez has "three" dads.

"He didn't but I have a feeling Marty wasn't very happy about that ... no, he just gave us a little bit of jokes here and there," Gomez recalled.

As for Martin's reaction to the news.

"Steve made sure he sent my assistant an email so my assistant could tell me congratulations, that's how he communicates," she said, before sharing that he always tries to be "polite."

Kimmel then asked if they would be invited to the wedding and whether they would have an important role on the day -- joking that Short could be a good ring bearer as he "got a good look at it."

Kimmel ended the segment by surprising Gomez with a heartfelt engagement gift.

"It's not a traditional and it's not necessarily a practical gift, but I think you and Benny are really going to enjoy it," Kimmel said before placing a Daddy Saddle on his desk.

"You can ride around on Benny in a very wholesome way. I don't want you to think that anything is being suggested here that isn't," he added, as Gomez looked completely shocked before putting her head in her hands to hide her embarrassment.

He quipped, "That may have been a regift."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Gomez revealed her engagement to Blanco early December 2024 in an Instagram post sharing a close photo of the ring to lead the carousel of images from the evening.