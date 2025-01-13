Ellen Producer Says tWitch's 'Personal Struggles' Deserve to be Kept Private After His Death

Getty

"His childhood, his personal struggles, the pieces of his life he chose to keep private—they were his then, and personally I think they should remain his now," says Andy Lassner -- speaking out after Allison Holker's book revelations about her late husband, while saying his post isn't "directed at anyone or any group of people."

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Lassner shared a lengthy statement about tWitch, following claims from the dancer's widow, Allison Holker, about his alleged drug use in her upcoming memoir. The claims have caused major controversy, with most of Boss' family publicly coming out against Holker in the wake of her allegations.

Lassner previously weighed in last week -- saying, as an addict himself, he knows firsthand about "keeping secrets and bills--t." At the time, he added, "I'm not saying there weren’t maybe some things about his life I was completely missing. But if there were, he was as good at hiding them as anyone I've ever seen. Ever."

That post, however, was just shared to his Story and expired 24 hours later.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"I spoke out about my friend tWitch in an Instagram story this past week, but that only stayed up for 24 hours. People asked why I let it disappear. So here’s me saying what I want to say in a more permanent post," Lassner shared in his new post.

"And this is not directed at anyone or any group of people. Truly," he continued, distancing his statement from Holker and Boss' family. "I am nobody to judge what is right or what is wrong. I have always tried to embrace his family and enormous circle of close friends. I continue to hurt for every single one of them. I can’t begin to imagine their pain."

He went on to say that Boss "wasn't just part of the team" at Ellen, he "helped lead it with grace" and was someone "we learned from every single day." Of Boss, he recalled, "We watched him lift people up, pour kindness into everyone around him, and give so much of himself in ways most people never saw."

"But here's the thing about tWitch: for all the light he brought into the world as a public figure, there were parts of him that were just his," wrote Lassner. "His childhood, his personal struggles, the pieces of his life he chose to keep private -- they were his then, and personally I think they should remain his now."

"He gave us so much, more than anyone could ask or deserve, but what he kept for himself in life, I feel he deserves to keep in death. They belong to him," he continued. "For the years we were lucky enough to have tWitch on earth, he gave everything he could to others, and now, the way I think many of us want to honor him is to respect and carry forward all that he already gave us."

"The rest, the parts we maybe didn’t see, those are his," he concluded.

Holker has been defending herself from her late husband's friends, family and fans over some of the revelations in her memoir.

She wrote that her "only intention" in writing her book was "to share my own story as well as part of my life with Stephen to help other people."

"Just like you, I never really knew what happened, and even as I am trying to put the pieces together, I will never really know," she continued, saying her "intention is to celebrate the love and life I shared with Stephen and our three beautiful children, and also the more complex aspects of both our lives."

She also said she hoped her story could help others "catch some red flags that I missed before it's too late."

Per Holker, all the proceeds from her book are going to a mental health organization she started in her late husband's honor, Move with Kindness.

"I believe that if Stephen were able to choose, he would choose to have his story told if it meant saving even one life," she concluded. "Much love to all those who have supported our family these many years."