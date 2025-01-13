Naya Rivera's Ex Ryan Dorsey Gives Emotional Update on Life With Their Son Josey on Her Birthday

"Visions of happiness and sadness, 15 years flash by when I hear a certain song," Ryan wrote alongside a photo of one of their last outings as a married couple.

Ryan Dorsey is sharing how he has been navigating life without Naya Rivera on what would have been her 38th birthday.

Almost five years after the Glee star died in a drowning accident while out boating with their son Josey in California, Ryan shared that he's doing his "best."

"Happy Heavenly Birthday," the actor, who tied the knot with Naya in 2014, wrote in a Jan. 12 Instagram tribute to his late ex-wife.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"Thoughts everyday about how it went wrong. The memories attached to places, still see all the things, see all our faces," Ryan said.

"Visions of happiness and sadness, 15 years flash by when I hear a certain song," he continued. "I shake my head often still in disbelief, they say time heals all, but all is not grief."

The 41-year-old added that he was "doing the best I can for our JoJo Binx."

"As the time goes by, I'm often alone and sit and think. I think more of our better times, like this picture from the past, but it still f--king stings," he added. "Be kind to the one's you love. You’ll never know when you give your last hug."

He shared a photo of him and Rivera at the Golden Globes party in January 2016, one of their last events as a couple before Naya filed for divorce. Their breakup was then called off the following year, before Naya refiled in December 2017 and the divorce was finalized in June 2018.

Rivera died in July 2020 at the age of 33 after she accidentally drowned while on a boating trip with her young son in California. The actress went missing on July 8, 2020 on Lake Piru in Ventura County. Five days later, her body was recovered near where she and her son Josey had been on a boat ride.