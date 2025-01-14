Bizarre Bodycam Shows Behavior of 'Hell on Wheels' Teen Who Intentionally Crashed Car at 100MPH, Murdering Two

Strongsville Police Department/Cuyahoga County Prosecutor

Mackenzie Shirilla was 17 when she drove 100 mph into a brick wall, killing her two passengers; the teen was later given two life sentences for her actions.

Newly-released bodycam footage shows how teen Mackenzie Shirilla was behaving as she was taken into custody for killing two young men in a car crash prosecutors say she "intentionally" caused.

In the video, Shirilla -- already in handcuffs and in a police SUV -- is removed from the vehicle, before being told she's under arrest for two counts of aggravated murder. As the officer goes to switch her restraints, the teen then expresses concern ... for her beaded bracelets.

"Could you please be careful taking this one off so it doesn't break the bracelet, please? Thank you," the tearful teen asks, while the officer complies with her request.

She's then placed into another vehicle and taken to the station.

Shirilla was charged on four counts of murder, four counts of felonious assault, aggravated vehicular homicide, drug possession, and possessing criminal tools in the July 2022 deaths of Dominic Russo, 20, and Davion Flanagan, 19.

She was just 17 when she drove 100 mph into a brick wall, killing her two passengers -- with prosecutors saying she was at first driving "at a controlled speed," before turning onto another street, accelerating and driving through a business sign into a building.

The two victims were pronounced dead at the scene, while she was treated for her injuries. An investigation, per prosecutors, proved she never hit the brakes, while her right foot was pressed down on the acceleration pedal "to its full extent" at the time of the crash. No defects were found on the vehicle, while psilocybin mushrooms and a digital scale were found in Shirilla's possession.

In 2023, Shirilla was given two life sentences to be served concurrently after she was found guilty of multiple counts of murder, felonious assault, aggravated vehicular manslaughter, drug possession and possessing criminal tools.

She must serve a minimum of 15 years behind bars, with Judge Nancy Margaret Russo stating at the time of sentencing that she believes the parole board will extend the length of Shirilla's time in prison.

Before her sentencing, Shirilla -- who a judge called "literal Hell on wheels" -- insisted she never would have killed her "soulmate," Russo, on purpose.