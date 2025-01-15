Kyle Richards Shocks RHOBH Cast As She Reveals Her Text Exchange With Dorit Kemsley's Ex PK

Getty

"Kyle doesn't know the definition of friendship and she doesn't know the definition of ain't nothing going on," Bozoma Saint John said of the text exchange.

Kyle Richards is revealing what the nature of her texts to Dorit Kemsley's estranged husband Paul "PK" Kemsley are.

During the January 14 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kyle was at her wits' end with Dorit accusing her of being a bad friend during her breakup with PK and showed her text exchange on camera.

"The fact that she's trying to make it seem like I'm anything inappropriate is gross," the Bravo star ranted during a girls night out with Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke and Erika Jayne.

"I'm not gonna get to a point in my life where I am having to pull out my phone and s--t because I am an adult and that's a f--king joke."

However, her texts did not show that her "friendship with PK is memes and jokes," like she has previously noted.

According to footage of her iPhone, Kyle's last message to PK following the split reads: "I know you have a lot of friends and I am also one and here if you need me. I have never repeated anything you have shared with me and never would. (Meaning you can trust me always.)"

Kyle then added: "Will keep sending memes and won't forget laughing emojis." The women were shocked and shared their thoughts privately.

"Wait a minute," Sutton told cameras in her confessional. "This is not just about memes and jokes. This is serious."

As Garcelle added in her own confessional, "So they have shared things! About Dorit or relationship or whatever that no one else knows about."

The thoughts about Kyle and PK's text exchange didn't stay in the confessionals for long. Garcelle met up with new RHOBH cast member Bozoma Saint John and shared the information.

"Last night, Kyle read the text," the Coming to America actress said. "I'm paraphrasing, but said something like, 'I won't say anything I never have.' That part."

"Oh, hell no!" Boz reacted. "I don't understand. I can't compute."

"So, Kyle doesn't know the definition of friendship and she doesn't know the definition of ain't nothing going on. Because, clearly, there's something going on. This is proof of that. She is actively talking to PK in a way that is not superficial. That's not what she told me. So she lied," Boz added in her confessional.