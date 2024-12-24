PK 'Shocked, Disappointed and Upset' Over Dorit's Comments About Split on RHOBH

Bravo

As PK and Mauricio Umansky open up about their splits from Dorit and Kyle Richards, respectively, Kemsley calls out comments she's made he says are simplt "not true," while Mo addresses speculation about him and Dorit.

Though PK has appeared on the latest season to discuss his separation with Dorit, he gave more insight into how some of the most recent episodes have made him feel on the latest installment of Bravo producer Alex Baskin's Hot Mic podcast alongside Kyle Richards also-estranged husband Mauricio Umansky.

PK and Dorit, who share two children, announced their separation back in May -- before PK later revealed his struggle with alcoholism. On the new season of RHOBH, Dorit has referred to her husband as a "full blown alcoholic," saying his drinking had gotten "progressively worse and little fights would turn into blowouts," while claiming the pair would "be in the gutter after a fight, screaming at one another."

On the podcast, PK took issue with some of Dorit's comments, while acknowledging they were made during a very tough time for her and at the lowest point of their marriage.

"I was shocked, disappointed, and upset at what Dorit had to say," he began, before sharing that he's "really proud and public about my sobriety, and I'm 12 months in two weeks."

While saying he's been open about his sobriety to help others going through recovery, he called alcoholism a "really cunning, sophisticated illness" and something that "becomes progressive" when "you get older."

"So Dorit's lack of understanding about sobriety is not her fault. She hasn't invested in it, and it's not something ... you know, she hasn't worked a program and hasn't done what I've done," he continued. "So there is no 'fully blown alcoholic.' You're either an alcoholic or you're not. And I felt that some of those descriptions, which, obviously my alcoholism had an element of responsibility in relation to the breakdown of our marriage, but that was just a component."

"And the truth is, if you understand the disease, alcoholism is a symptom. It's not a cause," he continued. "So the reality is you have to get to what the cause was underneath. So it's just not as simple as to say, 'He was a fully blown alcoholic, that's why we're separated.'"

It's then Baskin pointed out that it must have been a "really confusing" time for Dorit, adding that she might make different comments about the situation now after having months to process what was happening. He also reminded listeners it was PK who called for the separation, making it especially confusing for Dorit.

"Oh, 100%," PK said in agreement, before pointing out some other issues he had with how Dorit laid out the situation on camera.

"Listen, it was emotionally difficult for me to watch it. Dorit spoke of bankruptcies, gambling debts, DUIs and that she stood by me. I mean, it's not exactly true," he explained. "The bankruptcy and all the gambling debts were well before I met her. And the thing for me, because I've recovered from all of the things that have happened in my extraordinary career, I've recovered from everything. I haven't gambled since 2008. I don't drink. Do you know what I mean? The bankruptcy was 2010, '09 during the credit crunch. All of that was past, past history."

"The point is, when someone you love, Dorit, is on TV, talking about the darkest times in my life and suggesting that she held my hand through them, it's difficult to watch sometimes, particularly when she wasn't with me when it happened," he said. "So from my perspective, I see that she's emotionally distraught, she's unhappy, and that was, when it was filmed, a really unhappy time, and we just separated."

He added, "It was the all time low and I'd said, this isn't working and we need some time apart."

Mauricio then explained how "proud" he is of all the work he's seen PK put in, saying he's seen how Kemsley has still been able to "be part of the group" at parties, surrounded by others who are drinking, amid his sobriety journey. It's something PK said he's proud of himself, especially as someone in the public eye.

"I took a decision that I was going to share it, but I wanted it to be very positive about recovery. I didn't want it to be, 'He did that because of that.' The answer is, it's an illness. And I think I've spoken about this on the show, maybe in the next episode, but I'm in full blown recovery. That's where it should be used. I'm full blown recovery," he said.

"So, it is tough to watch. It is a period in time and it brings a lot back. So I did struggle with the first episode, but I'm not angry. I'm just sad to watch it," he added. "I never thought that us two, who are the tightest couple in the f--king world, would ever be in a position where I'm watching this woman I love, the mother of my kids talking negatively about me on a TV show. It's just unusual. It's an unusual concept."

Later in the podcast, PK said that he does regret signing onto RHOBH because he's now "not with the love of my life." He was then asked whether he thinks the pair will end up back together.

"I have no idea. At the moment, I'm very clear on what my priorities are. It's my sobriety and my kids. And those are the two things that are going to drive me," he replied. "Dorit and I share these beautiful kids, and they're always going to come first. And we're going to do our absolute best to avoid falling out. It's a very difficult time at the moment, particularly when we're going to rewatch and I've got no idea at all what Dorit said on this show."

That's when Mo reminded him that when rewatching he needs to keep in mind that these are things that were said months ago, as Baskin also added that she was in an especially "emotional state at that point" in time. PK acknowledged that and said that, no matter what is said on the show, it's "not going to define the outcome of Dorit and me."

"In this particular instance, Dorit was merging 20 years of my life's history, focusing on all the bad elements. So to sit there and just listen to that and have to relive that and almost say, 'Well, that's not what happened and that's not what happened. And, oh, I didn't support her during the burglary. What are you talking about?' And all that stuff," he added. "And you see it and you think, not only is it not true, but then you read about it. And then your mom, my mom calls me and says, 'Why is she saying that? Why is she saying that?'"

Mauricio could relate.

"I mean, the s--t comes out. That's so not true is so crazy," Umansky interjected. "I mean, like the whole issue with you and Kyle texting, like, who gives a s--t right?"

On an upcoming episode of the show, Kyle and Dorit get into it after the latter learns the former is still exchanging memes over text with PK, something Richards thought was purely innocent. "It's not like that," added PK on the podcast, saying, "it's so stupid."

"The whole thing with me and Dorit. Like having a thing," added Mauricio, referencing fan speculation the pair had something going on behind the scenes, "That's so f--king stupid."

PK admitted Mo has always been better at letting things go and not holding onto resentments, calling hi a more "happy go lucky" kind of guy. He added he wishes he could be more like that, but concluded he's, unfortunately, just "not as laid back as him."