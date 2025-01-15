Parents, Grandparents Arrested After Children Found Strapped in Car Seat, Baby Swing for Days

Franklin County Regional Jail

The children were discovered when police arrived at the home to investigate reports of animal cruelty, finding both the animals and children were being kept in deplorable conditions.

Four people have been arrested after an investigation into animal cruelty led to the discovery of alleged child abuse, as well, inside a Kentucky home.

Franklin County Sheriff's Office deputies were first called to the home in Frankfort on January 2, according to The State Journal, when they were called on to remove four pets them from the home due to suspected animal neglect and abuse.

According to the arrest citation for Megan Edgin, 21, though, police found an even more dire situation in the home than they expected. There were four animals in the home -- three dogs and a cat -- with all of them in poor condition, but there were also two children.

Two of dogs were reported to be in emaciated condition, with one of them held in a cage with no food or water. Elgin reportedly told police that animal was never taken outside. The cage was filled with feces, with the back of the dog "covered in feces and urine to the point of staining" the coat.

As for Elgin's children, they "were found covered in urine and feces that appeared to be several days old," according to the arresting deputy's report.

The children, a two-year-old and a seven-month-old, had allegedly been strapped into a swing and a car seat for several days at the time of Edgin's arrest.

The arresting officer called the actions a "cruel punishment" determining that the children had been "intentionally buckled" into the seats and left there for days. The children also appeared to be "severely malnourished," per the affidavit.

Edgin was charged with first-degree criminal abuse of a child 12 or younger), second-degree cruelty to animals, and a violation for dogs to be vaccinated against rabies.

Approximately a week later, according to Fox 56 News, deputies returned and arrested the other three members of the family that lived there, including the children's father, Christian Dunaway, 32.

His parents Douglas Dunaway, 51, and Terry Dunaway, 43, were also charged, alongside their son, with first-degree criminal abuse of a child 12 or younger), second-degree cruelty to animals, and a violation for dogs to be vaccinated against rabies