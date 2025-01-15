The View Blasts Congress 'Clown Show' After Rep. Mace Asks Rep. Crockett If She Wants 'To Take It Outside'

X/ABC

Republican Representative Nancy Mace took issue with Democratic Representative Jasmine Crockett telling her, "Child listen," shouting back, "I am not a child, I am a grown woman. If you want to take it outside!"

Things got wild in the U.S. House of Representatives after one Congresswoman asked another if she wanted "to take it outside," with the women of The View shocked at the outburst on Wednesday.

After diving into the topic, Joy Behar joked that the women sounded like The View sometimes. But Sara Haines quickly clarified, "We have never taken it outside."

On Tuesday, Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) absolutely lost it on Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) over the latter's use of the word "child" during a spirited debate on the House floor.

Crockett was coming down on Mace when she said, "Somebody's campaign coffers really are struggling right now. So she can't keep saying trans, trans, trans, so that people will feel threatened. And child, listen--"

Crockett had called for a re-establishment of a subcommittee on civil rights for marginalized communities and was criticizing Mace's rhetoric about transgender people, according to NBC News.

That final expression, though, was enough to set Mace off, who snapped at Crockett, "I am no child! Do not call me a child. I am no child. Don't even start, I am a grown woman, 47 years old!"

As Crockett tried to continue her comments, Mace again interjected, "I have broken more glass ceilings. I am not a child, I am a grown woman. If you want to take it outside." she said, adding as Chairman James Comer (R-KY) slammed his gavel to try and reclaim order.

MACE CHALLENGES DEM TO "TAKE IT OUTSIDE": #TheView co-hosts react to the heated exchange that erupted in the House between Rep. Nancy Mace and Rep. Jasmine Crockett. pic.twitter.com/lmRE5tji8X — The View (@TheView) January 15, 2025 @TheView

On The View today, Whoopi Goldberg noted that Crockett's use of "child" was not any kind of statement about Mace or anyone, but rather just an expression.

"I don't know whether she doesn't realize that when we're talking to people, I say, 'Look, girl, child,' whatever. She has a difficult time recognizing [that]," Goldberg said, before adding her own thoughts about Mace's transgender emphasis.

"But, I don't understand why she's so concerned about trans athletes and not concerned about the price of groceries," Goldberg argued.

Haines agreed with Goldberg that the use of "child" in that context was "colloquial," arguing that "we all knew what it meant."

Alyssa Farah Griffin thought the whole thing was a "clown show," while Behar speculated that Mace "just wants to be on TV," before inviting her to come on down to The View and join them.

Sunny Hostin agreed the moment was "uncivilized" and "so wild," but also pointed out the larger context, considering Mace is white and Crockett is Black.

"The trope of the angry Black woman is used so often, and I wonder where the trope of the angry white woman is, because I'd like to see her, for asking a Black woman to, 'meet me outside' or 'catch me outside,' called an angry white woman," Hostin said. "Let us be clear, this was never about qualifications, this was never about DEI. We all know what this was about."

Goldberg then brought it back to the topic of transgender athletes, as the House has just voted to ban trans athletes from women's sports at federally funded institutions. "Less than 1 percent of folks are trans. Why we are lighting this fire?" she asked, before speaking directly to Crockett through the camera. "There's more there. Nancy, you can be a hero."

According to Democrat Maxwell Frost (D-FL) on social media after the outburst in the House, "Nancy Mace asked Jasmine Crockett to 'go outside.' Chair Comer ruled that threatening violence against another member is okay, as long as it's in the form of a question! Wild."

I’m no child. And if I wanted a physical fight, you’d know it. That’s not what this was.



I won’t be bullied by someone who wants to take away women’s rights while lecturing about civil rights. I won’t be bullied by someone who thinks being scared of rape is a “fantasy.”



This… pic.twitter.com/jcll9GRjh1 — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) January 14, 2025 @RepNancyMace

Meanwhile, Mace took to X herself to say that she wasn't asking for a physical fight, while reiterating that she is "no child." She wrote, "if I wanted a physical fight, you'd know it. That's not what this was."

"I won't be bullied by someone who wants to take away women’s rights while lecturing about civil rights," she continued. "I won't be bullied by someone who thinks being scared of rape is a 'fantasy.' This ain't political, it's personal."

Crockett also weighed in on X, again calling out Mace for threatening violence. "Last I checked, threatening members in a committee room doesn' exactly reduce the cost of eggs," she quipped.