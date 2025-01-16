Chrishell Stause Admits Shading Tom Sandoval by Leaving Him Out of Traitors Post: 'I Hate Him'

YouTube/Getty

The reality star -- who got into it with Sandoval on The Traitors premiere -- revealed that she "intentionally" didn't include the Vanderpump Rules star in a promotional post about Season 3 she shared in November.

Chrishell Stause is not afraid to express her strong dislike for her Traitors costar Tom Sandoval.

While appearing on Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the Selling Sunset star revealed that she did, in fact, "intentionally" mean to shade the Vanderpump Rules star when she left him out of an Instagram post about The Traitors Season 3, below.

"Did you intentionally leave Tom Sandoval out of the pictures you posted with your Traitors cast mates?" a caller asked Stause, who didn't hesitate before replying with a smile, "Yes, I did."

"She's honest!" added fellow WWHL guest, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Lisa Barlow. "We love an honest queen."

"No, I don't want him on my page," Stause added. "I hate him."

When Barlow noted that "hate's a strong word," Stause replied with a laugh, "Exactly."

In November, the reality star shared a post on Instagram that included promotional headshots of all of her Traitors Season 3 costars -- except for Sandoval, which didn't go unnoticed by fans.

Stause hasn't been subtle about her support for Sandoval's ex, Ariana Madix, following his cheating scandal, in which he cheated on Madix with VPR co-star Rachel Leviss.

During the three-part Season 3 premiere of The Traitors, which dropped on Peacock last Thursday, Stause and Sandoval got into it, with the former accusing the latter of having a "bias" against her because of her friendship with Madix.

"Right when we first walked out, Tom mentioned you. It was, like, five steps out of there," Dylan Efron revealed -- before she speculated why he was out to get her.

"Do you think it’s because I'm friends with Ariana and he knows that?" she asked, before adding, "That's sabotage!"

Nikki Garcia thought that was "probably" the case, agreeing that, "That's so not cool ... that is sabotage!"

In a confessional, Stause elaborated a bit more, saying, "I know Tom has a bias against me because I am friends with his ex. Knowing what he did to Ariana, I have an opinion of him already. If the ship's burning, he's coming down with me."

During the first banishment ceremony, where the cast has to vote on who they believe is one of the Traitors, eliminating them from the game, Sandoval was again quick to throw Stause under the bus. She hit back, though, calling him out for "throwing my name around so recklessly." When it came time to vote, Sandoval ultimately went with Survivor's Jeremy Collins, while Chrishell voted for Sandoval.

"The Traitors have to be able to lie and cheat and deceive easily. And since I know that you possess all of those skills, I voted for you," Stause said as she voted for Sandoval to go.