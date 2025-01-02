Watch Nikki Garcia & Gabby Windey Decline to Greet Tom Sandoval in 'The Traitors' Sneak Peek

NBC

The Traitors Season 3 marks Sandoval's third reality show appearance in the wake of the Vanderpump Rules star's cheating scandal.

It's been nearly two years since Tom Sandoval's infamous cheating scandal, but it's safe to say many people still have a rather ill opinion of the Vanderpump Rules star.

Sandoval is one of the many reality stars who appear in the upcoming third season of The Traitors, with a new sneak peek of the show proving that some of his costars are very aware of his reputation.

On Wednesday, Peacock released a preview of Season 3, which featured the first seven minutes of the season premiere. In the clip, the cast can be seen meeting one another for the first time after arriving in Scotland. And it appears that Total Bellas alum Nikki Garcia and Bachelor Nation's Gabby Windey definitely don't appear to be fans of Sandoval, with the two deciding not to even greet him.

As Sandoval got out of the car, he said, "Wow, you all look amazing!"

Garcia and Windey immediately noticed the reality star.

"Oh my gosh, do you see who it is?" Garcia asked Windey, who responded, "Is that Sandoval?"

"I am not saying hi to him," she said with a laugh, to which Garcia added, "I know, right?"

The preview did not reveal anyone else's reaction to Sandoval's appearance.

Along with Windey, Garcia, and Sandoval, the Season 3 cast also includes Bob Harper, Bob The Drag Queen, Britney Haynes, Carolyn Wiger, Chanel Ayan, Chrishell Stause, Ciara Miller, Danielle Reyes, Dolores Catania, Dorinda Medley, Dylan Efron, Jeremy Collins, Lord Ivar Mountbatten, Rob Mariano, Robyn Dixon, Sam Asghari, Tony Vlachos, and Wells Adams.

Sandoval's upcoming stint on The Traitors will mark his third reality show appearance post-Scandoval -- aka him cheating on his longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix with Rachel Leviss.

He competed on Season 10 of The Masked Singer in October 2023, and Season 2 of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test.

Meanwhile, it was in March 2023 that Madix discovered Sandoval's infidelity, with the cheating scandal sending VPR cameras scrambling to roll again. The fallout led to Leviss departing the show, Madix refusing to speak directly to Sandoval, and the future of the long-running series in question.

A few months later, Bravo announced that Season 12 would feature an all-new cast, with a new lineup of SUR-vers, relegating some of the OG cast to spinoff series The Valley.

As for Leviss, she launched a podcast, Rachel Goes Rogue, in January 2024, before sharing in October that she had decided to end it. However, during an episode of her podcast over the summer, Leviss did weigh in on Sandoval's casting of The Traitors.

On a June episode of Rachel Goes Rogue, the Vanderpump Rules alum revealed her interest in watching her ex compete in the Peacock series, calling him a "master manipulator."

"I think I might have to tune in to watch that," she said.

"I have been watching last season's Traitors," she went on to add. "It's very ... the dynamic is interesting. I don't know many of the people on the cast, but I may have to tune in for this because I feel like he is a master manipulator."

"It would be very interesting to see his tactics in a situation where it's encouraged to be manipulative," she explained. "Put on your psychology cap for this one 'cause it sounds very entertaining."