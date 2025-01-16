Influencer Charged with Poisoning 1-Year-Old Baby, Sharing Video Online for Views, Donations

Queensland Police/Getty

According to the police investigation, the Australian influencer raised thousands of dollars pretending to chronicle her baby's battle with a terminal illness on social media -- all the while poisoning her to show her suffering online.

A 34-year-old woman in Australia has been charged with poisoning a baby "known to her" so she could post videos of the child suffering to boost views and followers, as well as solicit donations.

The Queensland woman was not identified by police, but is described as a social media influencer by The Telegraph and other local outlets. The girl was "known to" the woman, per police, but they did not specify if it is her child in their statement.

The one-year-old girl was "administered several unauthorised prescription and pharmacy medicines" from August 6 to October 15, 2024.

The woman was allegedly making posts stating that she was chronicling her baby's battle with a terminal illness on social media, but detectives quickly debunked that theory, per the BBC.

In their investigation, police determined that the woman allegedly subjected the young girl "to immense distress and pain" and then "filmed and posted videos of the child" in an effort to gain viewers and monetary donations.

Police reported that the woman raised A$60,000 (US$37,220) through GoFundMe donations, which the site is reportedly attempting to repay.

Authorities further believe that in an effort to showcase a terminally ill child, the woman "went to lengths to obtain unauthorised medicines, including old medicines for a different person available in their home," which she then administered to the baby, "disregarding medical advice."

After admitting and treating the girl, who appeared to be experiencing "severe emotional and physical distress and harm," on October 15, hospital staff intervened and contacted police, despite the woman attempting to conceal that the girl had been poisoned.

According to police, the child was tested for unauthorized medicines. Those tests came back positive on January 7, leading to the woman's arrest on Thursday.

Now, she is facing five counts of administering poison with intent to harm, three counts of preparation to commit crimes with dangerous things, and one count each of torture, making child exploitation material, and fraud, according to police. She is expected to appear at Brisbane Magistrates court on Friday.

Police further said that while they did investigator other individuals in relation to the alleged abuse, there was not evidence to charge anyone else, per the BBC.

"There is no excuse for harming a child, especially not a one-year-old infant who is reliant on others for care and survival," said Detective Inspector Paul Dalton of the Morningside Child Protection and Investigative Unit (CPIU).

"[There are] no words for how repulsive offences of this nature are," Dalton added. He also confirmed that the child is now "safe and well."