11 Famous Couples Who Met While They Were On Broadway

Getty

“Like, what a special thing to do, to get to be on Broadway with your partner.”

Sometimes, it all starts with a showmance!

On Broadway, there are many actors who don’t just play love interests on stage -- they fall in love in real life too. While not all showmances stand the test of time, there are quite a few Broadway power couples whose love stories last even after the final curtain call.

Amid Hugh Jackman's new romance with his The Music Man costar Sutton Foster, we've tracked down more stage stars who have gone on to say “I do,” welcome children of their own, and even become professional collaborators.

Find out how these couples crossed paths on Broadway…

Tom Hiddleston & Zawe Ashton

Tom Hiddleston’s fiancée Zawe Ashton says they first met during a reading of a scene from the play Betrayal at a 2018 gala for playwright Harold Pinter’s birthday. They went on to star in a West End revival of the production together the following year and then appeared in the play when it went to Broadway soon after. While they’re exceptionally private about their romantic relationship, they’ve appeared on several red carpets together and welcomed their first child in 2024.

Sara Bareilles & Joe Tippett

Sara Bareilles met her fiancé Joe Tippett while they were working on the musical Waitress together. Sara wrote the score for the musical adaptation of the 2007 film while Joe appeared in an early off-Broadway trial run of the production as Earl, the husband of the story’s protagonist Jenna. The couple began dating and later got the chance to actually appear on Broadway together when Sara played Jenna. In 2023, they got engaged.

“It’s like, all roads lead back to Waitress. It was really an incredible thing to be able to perform with her. Like, what a special thing to do, to get to be on Broadway with your partner,” Joe told People.

Idina Menzel & Taye Diggs

In the 1990s, Idina Menzel and Taye Diggs first met when they were cast in the original Broadway production of Rent. They originated the roles of Maureen Johnson, and Benjamin Coffin III -- and their relationship blossomed from there. They went on to tie the knot in 2003 and several years later, they starred in the movie version of Rent together.

In 2009, they welcomed their son Walker, but unfortunately just called it quits just a few years later. While they ultimately split, the couple have still remained on good terms and have fond memories of Rent.

“Rent is literally the gift that keeps on giving,” Taye shared on The Drew Barrymore Show in 2021. “I met my baby mama there, it was the beginning of my career. That's where it all started.”

Daveed Diggs & Emmy Raver-Lampman

Daveed Diggs and Emmy Raver-Lampman first met when they were both a part of Hamilton’s debut Broadway cast in 2015. Daveed originated the dual role of Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson while Emmy was an ensemble member and an understudy for several characters. While Daveed was in a relationship at the time, the pair remained friends and several years later, their relationship turned romantic.

It wasn’t until 2020 that the couple went more public with their romance. In a Los Angeles Times interview, Daveed alluded to having lived with Emmy for two years at that point. Since then the couple have made things red carpet official and in March 2024, they welcomed their first child together.

Reeve Carney & Eva Noblezada

In 2016, Reeve Carney and Eva Noblezada met for the first time when they were cast as star-crossed lovers Orpheus and Eurydice in the musical Hadestown. At the time, Eva was married so the pair ended up just becoming close friends. Following Eva’s divorce in 2019, a romance blossomed between the co-stars, who were still on Broadway together. Although they both eventually left the show, they’re set to reprise their roles on the West End in 2025.

“Reeve is my best friend. He’s also my soulmate, my partner. There’s never ever going to be a reality in which I want to spend less time with him. To me, the hardest part about leaving the show is less time with Reeve -- not really less time, it’s just less stage time. But this is not the last show we’re ever going to do together. We’re going to hopefully do many, many, many shows together in different formats, and they're gonna be amazing,” Eva told Playbill in 2023.

Carrie Coon & Tracy Letts

Carrie Coon’s relationship with playwright Tracy Letts first began when they were working on the Steppenwolf Theatre Company’s Broadway revival of Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? together around 2012. It didn’t take long for their romance to become serious and in 2013, they tied the knot in a hospital room after Tract had emergency gallbladder surgery.

“We were going to go to the courthouse to get married, and the night before, I suddenly came down with pains. We went to the emergency room, and I had my gallbladder removed the next day. So she went and she found the Lutheran chaplain there in the hospital, who had never performed a wedding before, who came to our hospital room and performed the ceremony there. So it was a lovely, intimate, personal ceremony. We had a great time,” Tracy told Vanity Fair.

The Broadway couple have since welcomed two children.

Jasmine Cephas Jones & Anthony Ramos

Jasmine Cephas Jones and Anthony Ramos may no longer be together but they were once an iconic Broadway couple. They met back in 2014 when Hamilton was showing off-Broadway at The Public Theater and Jasmine was brought on as a new cast member. Creator Lin-Manuel Miranda later shared that he remembers Anthony sneaking glances at Jasmine.

“First table read, Hamilton, 2015, Off-Broadway: *Anthony keeps sneaking glances at our newest cast member, Jasmine*,” Lin-Manuel wrote on social media. “Me: Ruh-roh.”

The couple went on to originate the roles of Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds and John Laurens/Phillip Hamilton in the Broadway production of Hamilton. They got engaged in 2018 but unfortunately called it quits in 2021.

Stephanie J. Block & Sebastian Arcelus

Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus first met by chance when they were appearing in a national tour of Wicked in the early 2000s. At the time, Sebastian was just joining the production and Stephanie was about to leave. Despite the distance, they kept in touch and ended up falling in love. By 2007, they had tied the knot and were both appearing in the Broadway production of Wicked.

“We met doing the tour of Wicked. She had originated [Elphaba], and she was leaving the tour as I was coming in. We kept in touch, and after a few months I started flying into New York every Sunday night or Monday. I’d be in town for a couple of days and we’d have a date, then I would go back to wherever the show was. We started having this long-distance relationship that progressed very quickly. We were engaged not six months later and married a year after that. She’s the most remarkable person in my life, my saving grace, and we are so very happy,” he told Broadway.com.

Erika Henningsen & Kyle Selig

Erika Henningsen and Kyle Selig’s romance blossomed while working on the stage production of Mean Girls together. The pair first crossed paths at a music festival but didn’t see each other again until they were auditioning for the production in 2018. They began dating shortly before the musical transitioned to Broadway and after starring together, they tied the knot in 2023.

“We actually first met at a music festival in 2016. Mutual friends introduced us, but we didn’t see one another again until 2018 when we auditioned together for Mean Girls,” Erika told People.

She continued, “We did an out of town tryout for the show in Washington D.C. and started dating in the month between the end of that production and the start of rehearsals for the Broadway transfer. We basically gave ourselves a month to make sure we were certain we wanted to commit to working together at the same time as dating one another. Luckily, that month pretty much solidified for us that it was worth the risk.”

Audra McDonald & Will Swenson

Back in 2007, Broadway stars Audra McDonald and Will Swenson met while performing in a revival of 110 in the Shade. Audra played Lizzie, and Will was an understudy in the lead role of Bill Starbuck. They didn’t begin dating until 2010 but after things turned romantic, they got married less than two years later. They then welcomed daughter Sally in October 2016.

Aaron Tveit & Ericka Hunter