11 Stars Who Have Revealed Their Celebrity Hall Passes

Getty

Many of these stars have actually met their hall passes ... while one married couple revealed they share the same fantasy hookup!

Celebrity hall passes aren't just reserved for fans who dream of hooking up with their favorite star! In fact, some pretty big celebs admit that they actually have their own celebrity hall pass. These passes are usually agreed upon by a couple and allow a person to step away from their relationship to fulfill a fantasy hookup. While it may be an unlikely situation for those who aren't rich and famous, turning in a hall pass seems very possible when you’re a star!

Read on to find out who these stars picked for their hall pass…

Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend have been married for almost a decade and through the years, they've discussed who would be their celebrity hall pass. Back in 2017, Chrissy admitted that John thought her hall pass should be Zac Efron, considering how much she liked his movies.

"John thinks I really like Zac Efron because I can never stop watching his movies," Chrissy said during a Sports Illustrated interview.

Jessie James Decker and her husband Eric Decker both have celebrity hall passes -- although Jessie admits she'd rather just hang out than hook up. When she was asked about her pass, Jessie said it would have to be Post Malone. Meanwhile, she says it would probably be Jessica Alba for Eric.

"He knows I really like Post Malone, but not to do anything, just like hangout because I think he's really cool. Posty would be mine…[We'd] have a good little dinner and then we'd go to the studio and listen to him create," she said on Us Weekly's Candlelight Confessions.

Stassi Schroeder married her husband Beau Clark in 2020, but if she were to get a hall pass, she has a few choices. She explained that her celebrity hall pass is always changing but as of now it's her childhood crush, Joaquin Phoenix.

"My celebrity hall pass shifts all the time. It used to be Khal Drogo from Game of Thrones, Jason Momoa, but I mean, in character. Then it was Jon Snow, Kit Harington, but in character," she told Us Weekly.

Back when Katie Maloney was married to Tom Schwartz, the couple determined that Katie was allowed to have a hall pass -- but Tom's privileges had "been revoked." While discussing who she would pick, Tom guessed it would be Justin Bieber.

"She had Bieber fever really bad. I gave her the hall pass if she could get to Biebs, but that’s going to be tough," Tom told Us Weekly.

Meanwhile, Katie's sights were actually set on Austin Mahone, admitting, "I think Austin Mahone might be taking over for Justin, in my heart."

When Julie Bowen was married to her ex Scott Phillips, she revealed that her celebrity hall pass was Stephen Colbert. She explained that when she met him at the Emmys, she was jokingly ready to turn in her pass.

"Stephen Colbert, I love you so much. You're so brilliant, you’re so wonderful. If you ever want to have an old, old second wife I am here for you," Julie said on Anderson Cooper's Anderson Live, adding, "He's my hall pass and I met him in a hall [backstage at the Emmys]. I was like 'Will someone make a pass?'"

Taye Diggs may no longer be married to Idina Menzel but he definitely remembers their celebrity hall passes. Looking back, he says both he and Idina actually got the chance to work with their celeb crushes -- but he didn't share if anyone hooked up!

"I remember Idina's was Colin Farrell, and then she immediately got a movie with him. Mine at the time was Lucy Liu, and that's right when I got Ally McBeal,'" he told People.

Gabrielle Union is happily married to Dwyane Wade but she spilled on her celebrity hall pass while playing a game on Watch What Happens Live with her longtime friend Jessica Alba. When Jessica was asked who she believes Gabrielle's hall pass is, Jessica said Barack Obama, but she wasn't quite right!

It turns out Gabrielle would turn in her pass for Smokey Robinson -- and when host Andy Cohen asked "now or back in the day," Gabrielle proudly said "today!"

8. Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood

Garth Brooks has often suggested that Dolly Parton is his hall pass and at the 2023 ACM Awards, it came close to happening! While the pair were co-hosting the show, Garth called Dolly the G.O.A.T. -- the greatest of all time -- but Dolly suggested it stood for something different when she learned she was a hall pass for both Garth and his wife Trisha Yearwood.

"I know why you're doing that G.O.A.T. thing. I think it stands for 'Garth Organized A Threesome!'" Dolly joked on stage.