12 Actors Who Revealed Their Best On Screen Kiss

For celebrities, locking lips on screen is all a part of the job. While kissing another actor as camera crews roll can definitely be awkward, sometimes it actually gets a little steamy! Looking back on their on screen romances, some celebs admit that they’ve actually had a lot of chemistry with their co-stars and sharing a kiss wasn’t so bad. And when asked about their best on screen kiss, a few stars had a lot to say!

1. Megan Fox

Back in 2014, Megan Fox was asked about her best on screen kiss. While she didn’t give too many details, Megan confirmed to E! News that her best on screen lip lock had to be with her Transformers co-star Shia LaBeouf. Just a few years prior, Shia had admitted that he and Megan had also hooked up when they weren’t on set -- which ended up improving their chemistry in the film.

“Look, you’re on the set for six months, with someone who’s rooting to be attracted to you, and you’re rooting to be attracted to them,” he told Details magazine. “I never understood the separation of work and life in that situation. But the time I spent with Megan was our own thing, and I think you can see the chemistry on screen.”

2. Shia LaBeouf

Despite their off screen connection, Shia didn’t list Megan as his best kiss. Instead, when Shia was asked about his favorite movie kiss, he listed Dakota Johnson, whom he starred alongside in The Peanut Butter Falcon.

“Dakota Johnson! She’s a sweetheart,” Shia said during a segment of Burning Questions on The Ellen Show in 2019.

3. Ethan Hawke

When Ethan Hawke was asked about his most passionate on screen kiss, he had a lot of nice things to say about his Taking Lives co-star Angelina Jolie. In fact, Ethan said he literally forgot his name when they kissed.

“The best on screen kiss I ever had was Angelina Jolie ... Angelina Jolie was born to whittle men and to make them weak,” he shared on Watch What Happens Live. “When she kisses you, you don’t know your name.”

4. Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson spilled the beans on her favorite on screen hookup during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live. She said it had to be the late Heath Ledger, with whom she starred in the 2002 war drama Four Feathers.

“I would say my favorite one was Heath,” she said. “That was pretty excellent…he was just so beautiful and sweet and gentle. I look back at all of the [on screen romances] and he was lovely.”

5. Bryce Dallas Howard

When Bryce Dallas Howard was asked about some of her on screen kisses, she gave her Jurassic World costar Chris Pratt a ringing endorsement. Looking back, she told People that his breath was “like Starburst,” adding, “He’s perfect in every way.” Clearly she didn’t mind locking lips with him because she later said she wished there had been more romance in the film.

“I remember saying, ‘Couldn’t the kiss be, like, 10 more frames longer? Literally, I said that,’” she told USA Today. “I am always gunning for more romance.”

6. Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga gave Alexander Skarsgård high praise after he starred in her “Paparazzi” music video. Looking back on the 2009 music vid, Gaga said the pair were kissing for real and she definitely enjoyed it.

“He was very good. He is very good at kissing,” Gaga told Aftonbladet. “Onscreen kisses are real kisses. I don’t know how other people do it but we were kissing for real.”

7. Zac Efron

Zac Efron has had a lot of iconic on-screen kisses but he says that his all time favorite movie lip lock was with Zendaya when they starred in The Greatest Showman together. He says that the lead up to the kiss in the film made it all the more special.

“This might be my favorite kiss, I think ever…Just because at this point for these characters, it’s so built up, the tension between them is so strong, and literally, just a glance between them is electric. And when they finally have the courage in that moment to finally connect and get that kiss, it’s that epic musical moment,” Zac shared.

8. Jennifer Lopez

When Jennifer Lopez was asked about her best on screen kiss, Josh Lucas came right to her mind. She said that she shared a few intimate moments with Josh, who was her co-star in 2005’s An Unfinished Life. While it was a little awkward at first, it ended up being a good experience.

“Best on-screen kiss, I would have to say…it was Josh Lucas,” she said on Watch What Happens Live. “I hope he would say the same…that we had a very good kiss. We had a love scene in the back of this truck. It was kind of uncomfortable and I think we were both really nervous, to be honest…We just jumped on each other when they said action and then he was like, ‘That was really good.’ I was like, ‘Yeah that was really good! Okay cool!”

It turns out the feeling was mutual because Josh later said that he thought Jennifer was “phenomenal.”

9. Keira Knightley

While Keira Knightley and James McAvoy were promoting their film Atonement, Keira said he was one of the best actors she’d kissed on screen. It seems that James also felt the same way because he was also incredibly complimentary during the 2007 interview.

“James is the best kisser ever!” she shared before James added, “I was blown away by Keira. The amount of poise and grace she has is just incredible.”

10. Sharon Stone

When it comes to on screen romances, Sharon Stone says it was her Casino co-star Robert De Niro who took the top prize. Looking back, she says he was the actor she “admired the most” and she had been waiting for the moment she could “sit across the table from Robert De Niro and hold [her] own.”

“Well, Robert De Niro was for sure the best kisser,” she said during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live. “Bob was far and away the best kisser.”

She continued, “I just held him in such extraordinary high regard and it was the pinnacle of the kissing moment for me. There was so much attached to it. I was just so madly in love with him as an actress to start with that he probably could have hit me in the head with a hammer and I would’ve been ‘Oh yeah!’ It was pretty fabulous.”

11. ​​Elizabeth Hurley

While ​​Elizabeth Hurley admits there have been “so many” best kisses for her on screen, her best romantic partner on film had to be Matthew McConaughey. Looking back on their film EDtv, Elizabeth says the pair shared a lot of steamy moments.

“Maybe Matthew McConaughey. It was a movie called EDtv, which was by Ron Howard. We did a lot of kissing in it,” she said on Watch What Happens Live.

12. Sarah Michelle Gellar

Sarah Michelle Gellar may have shared the screen with her husband Freddie Prinze Jr. but she says her best on screen kiss was with Selma Blair in Cruel intentions. The smooch even earned them Best Kiss at the 2000 MTV Movie Awards.