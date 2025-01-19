America Whines Over TikTok Ban Across Social Media, Rest of World Kind of Happy They're Gone

Getty

As Americans scramble to other social media platforms to lament the loss of TikTok following an overnight shutdown in the States, many in the rest of the world are commenting on how the platform feels different without the US's outsized influence.

TikTok's Chinese owners Bytedance got ahead of the pending U.S. ban of the popular social media platform by making it dark in the States on Saturday. "Sorry, TikTok isn't available right now," was the message its 170 million American users were met with.

"A law banning TikTok has been enacted in the U.S.," the message continued. "Unfortunately, that means you can’t use TikTok for now. We are fortunate that President Trump has indicated that he will work with us on a solution to reinstate TikTok once he takes office. Please stay tuned!"

The app was scheduled to be banned on Sunday following the passage of the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act, but incoming President Trump has promised to look at a possible six-month grace period that could see it return as soon as Monday when he takes office.

In the meantime, though, United States is without one of its most popular escapes, which sent millions and millions of people to other social media platforms to lament its absence, including some of TikTok's biggest influencers ... and earners.

TikToker James Charles reacts to TikTok going dark:



“Now I’m rooting for Trump? Make America great again, I guess.”



James Charles has 38 million followers on TikTok. pic.twitter.com/Id6KwuLVgP — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 19, 2025 @charliekirk11

As compiled by TMZ, James Charles perhaps speaks for several of them when he said on Instagram, "Now I’m rooting for Trump?! Ew! God, like Make America f**king Great again I guess. God!"

It seems like their pleas for clemency (at least temporarily) will be heard as Trump took to his own Truth Social to emphasize that he plans to "issue an executive order on Monday to extend the period of time before the law’s prohibitions take effect, so that we can make a deal to protect our national security."

On Sunday, Trump further confirmed his commitment into looking into the matter, posting, "I’m asking companies not to let TikTok stay dark. I would like the United States to have a 50% ownership position in a joint venture."

The stipulations in place are that Bytedance must divest its ownership of the platform, allowing an American company to take over. Influencer MrBeast has (perhaps playfully) suggested he's interested in buying it, while Elon Musk has said he's looking into bringing back TikTok predecessor Vine.

Yesterday, TikTok went dark in the U.S.



Today, Trump announced:



"I’ll issue an executive order to extend the timeline, save TikTok, and give America a 50% ownership stake in a joint venture because, without U.S. approval, there’s no TikTok. With approval, it’s worth trillions!"… pic.twitter.com/6CBaQT1yQV — Alex Kazakov (@ka_zakov) January 19, 2025 @ka_zakov

And while all of this is being discussed, TikTok remains unavailable in the United States, creating an interesting dichotomy online. Americans have flocked to X and Instagram and other platforms to lament their loss.

At the same time, the rest of the world is experiencing TikTok without any posts or comments from America -- which is proving to be very different for them. And for many of them, they're posting that they kind of like how much quieter and kinder the platform is now. Apparently, some stereotypes carry onto digital platforms, as well!

Here are some of the best reactions we've spotted online of both the U.S. response to losing TikTok and the rest of the world's response to losing Americans during what may prove to be little more than a day without ... which to some of these users is apparently a lifetime!

NOOOOOOO TIKTOK ISNT WORKING ITS GONE NO GIVE IT BACK TO ME pic.twitter.com/0YRJKUDl8i — judy (@inkedkoos) January 19, 2025 @inkedkoos

Me going over to sorry ass Instagram reels since TikTok passed away: pic.twitter.com/RjlE9uX6F5 — Mel ✨ (@melbrown00) January 19, 2025 @melbrown00

how it feels coming back to twitter cause tiktok is banned and all the other apps aren’t as funny pic.twitter.com/zQBPIfXA3M — BWAAP (@enocbwaap) January 19, 2025 @enocbwaap

i forgot jus opened tiktok cus muscle memory lorddddd💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/mCd45lVLuN — ⁷ (@joontsm) January 19, 2025 @joontsm

Nothing is more American than banning TikTok before AR-15s pic.twitter.com/fbXygCyZaC — David Leavitt 🎲🎮🧙‍♂️🌈 (@David_Leavitt) January 17, 2025 @David_Leavitt

Omgggg even a vpn doesn’t work to access TikTok pic.twitter.com/6AiwXG8FJu — 118 🚒 (@1llicitBuck) January 19, 2025 @1llicitBuck

scrolling twitter because tiktok is gone but every tweet is about tiktok pic.twitter.com/JGbBKxukih — nova (@comfypill) January 19, 2025 @comfypill

Me opening tiktok every 3 minutes forgetting that it’s banned pic.twitter.com/lyX5QYc1xj — thomas (@tlanese777) January 19, 2025 @tlanese777

The land of the free really just banned Tiktok pic.twitter.com/Z5becj7uba — moose 🐦‍🔥 (@usermooseontwt) January 19, 2025 @usermooseontwt

this is what the tiktok ban feels like pic.twitter.com/l9Ha2zLLv5 — nostalgia (@whyrev) January 19, 2025 @whyrev

this one is taking me out too and i just opened tiktok then remembered your tweet so i came to share. pic.twitter.com/DPOUz0L0ht — mo (@filled_popcorn) January 19, 2025 @filled_popcorn

for everyone asking how tiktok is now without ameeicans its pretty quiet pic.twitter.com/G9pxCQenOp — bangtan⁷🍉 (@myonlyoona) January 19, 2025 @myonlyoona

If you're wondering what tiktok looks like now with no americans pic.twitter.com/a5B3prLQq0 — gamb - gamblord.bsky.social (@DrewGamblord) January 19, 2025 @DrewGamblord

And if i said Tiktok is so much better without the Americans...? pic.twitter.com/pK03qMORrR — ⋆.ೃ࿔* II ѵαℓ (@BjorkSprite) January 19, 2025 @BjorkSprite

Went on TikTok for an hour without the Americans



- It was so quiet, no hate, no annoying discourses, no nothing

- Funny tik toks making fun of the Americans

- I can actually see my interests now, my yaoi and yuri, etc fyp is SAVED

- No american vs Africans and Caribbean videos pic.twitter.com/qOzHS8h5P4 — tan~nie .ᐟ ♠️ 波加曼 #0393 🎭 (@yeontan070) January 19, 2025 @yeontan070

Honestly, TikTok is way better without the Americans.... I'll say it. no annoying dances in public places, no politics. Just people being funny for the sake of being funny, don't care about their monetization.



I do miss me some @LumpyOatmealTTV though. — Anthony Fortunaso (@Fortunax22) January 19, 2025 @Fortunax22

Tiktok is at its peak without americans 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/fcDfQi3JSM — huss. Free Palestine 🇵🇸 (@huss9841) January 19, 2025 @huss9841

TikTok gonna be so shit without America omg we ran that app pic.twitter.com/Nj5ZtjdQ4I — ViiChynaa (@ViLettuce) January 19, 2025 @ViLettuce

real talk tho: tiktok is dead without americans. everyone thought it would just kinda stay the same but no one realized america made up most of our fyp. I made a video asking what ppl thought and they're saying "it feels like walking into a big building but no ones there" — 🕸️☽ 𝖒𝖆𝖊 ☾🕸️ (@CryptiicCutie) January 19, 2025 @CryptiicCutie