Kelly Osbourne Tells Celebrities Using LA Fires as 'Photo Op' to 'Go Home'

It comes after stars like Jennifer Garner, Jay Leno, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were on the ground helping those affected by the wildfires.

Kelly Osbourne is never one to hold back an opinion -- and has now slammed celebrities who she believes are using the Los Angeles wildfires for personal attention.

"Is it just me being my normal overthinking, cynical self or is it really disturbing to see all of these celebrities using other people's pain and suffering as a photo op to say, look, I'm helping, I'm doing this, I'm doing that?" she asked in a video posted via TikTok on Tuesday, January 14.

"I don't believe you help because you get attention for helping, I believe you just help because you want to. I'm so confused, I think it's so wrong," she continued. "No one asked you to come out and give hugs, go home."

Though she didn't name anyone specifically in her video, Her comments come as celebrities from around the world donated time and money to various relief efforts, even when some of their own homes have been leveled.

The wildfires destroyed entire neighborhoods and have, so far, claimed the lives of at least 25 people, according to Los Angeles County officials.

Big names like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited a food bank and met with victims in Altadena, while broadcast legend Jay Leno served meals in the Pacific Palisades, where Jennifer Garner was also seen touring the wreckage.

John Stamos and his wife Caitlin McHugh have been very vocal about helping Caitlin's hometown of Altadena rebuild, and Jessica Alba has been packing relief hygiene kits with charity Baby2Baby.