Brody Jenner Details Caitlyn Jenner's Apology: 'I Really F--ked Up'

Instagram/Getty

Brody revealed the apology came at a golf course -- sharing Caitlyn's words, before also revealing where he stands with his step-siblings, The Kardashians.

Brody Jenner is sharing some insight into the apology he received from Caitlyn Jenner.

During Wednesday's all-new episode of The Viall Files, Brody opened up about the heart-to-heart between him and Caitlyn, which he says happened about a year ago when the pair were on a golf course.

"Maybe a year ago or something, we were playing golf," he recalled. "I remember just out of nowhere like stopped the car and stopped the car and was like, 'Hey, you know, I just wanted to talk to you for a second.' I'm like, 'Okay.' She's like just wanted to really apologize to you, sincerely, for all the years that you know [indistinct mumbling] ... I really f--ked up. I f--ked up. I really f--ked up.'"

"That's what she said. And said it in a way that I was like...," Brody continued, stressing the sincerity of the apology from Caitlyn. "You could that she really felt that and really meant that."

When asked by podcast host, Nick Viall, whether or not Caitlyn tried to explain herself, Brody said the former Olympian boiled it down to the difficulties she faced when she was transitioning.

"Yeah, a little bit," Brody shared. "She just talked about the struggles she was going through the time as Bruce and you know what? I understand, and nobody's perfect. And at the end of the day, you have to forgive."

While their relationship is at a better place now, Brody made headlines after detailing their strained dynamic on the FOX competition series, Special Forces: World's Toughest Test.

Sharing that he felt "abandoned" by Caitlyn during his childhood, Brody said at the time that a lot those feelings stemmed from her coupling up with Kris Jenner in 1991, and later during Jenner's very public transition in 2015.

"I think not having Bruce around growing up and her doing that transition, it was tough just being her son," Brody explained on the show. "I will say he was going through his own struggles, transitioning, and it was all that was put on TV, and there were these moments that we would have that was all filmed, and it just felt very invasive and not very genuine, I would say."

"When I found out that Caitlyn, or Bruce, wanted to be Caitlyn, it was sort of a relief," he admitted. "I think that there were a lot of things that started to make sense, you know, just in my life, about my father, and maybe why he wasn't there all those years."

Brody continued, "And I think when you have kids, you need to accept a little bit of responsibility that the things you do are also going to reflect on them as well."

While he's said in the past that he wants to be the "exact opposite" kind of parent Caitlyn was to him, Brody said that Caitlyn's apology "meant a lot."

Elsewhere in the episode, Brody touched on his relationship with the Kardashians -- saying that while he doesn't see his stepsisters too often, The Hills alum loves "them all to death."

"I just don't see them," he admitted.

"Kim's busy, Kourtney's busy," Brody said before pointing out, "I saw them recently for Caitlyn's birthday."

"Everybody's busy," he noted. "They're doing their own thing."

There's no hard feelings though, with Brody explaining that their blended families weren't even very close when they were young kids.

"We didn't grow up in the same household, so it's not like it's any different, but when we do see each other, it's like no time has passed," Brody shared. "We are close, but we’re not, like, calling each other every day."