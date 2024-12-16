Brody Jenner on How His Daughter Inspired Him To Keep Going On Special (Exclusive)

Instagram/FOX

Jenner also tells TooFab about wedding planning with fiancée Tia Blanco, and shares when fans can expect to see them walk down the aisle.

Brody Jenner had a special little girl helping him get through his stint on Special Forces.

TooFab spoke to Jenner at Fox's Winter Press Day ahead of the release of Season 3 of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, where he dished on his initial apprehension to appear on the competition series and how his one-year-old daughter, Honey, inspired him to keep going.

"I felt like she was one of the main reasons I kept going and going as far as I could go," Jenner shared. "Just the thought of her and her watching it ... and even one of the reasons I wanted to do it in the first place was 'cause of her, to have that memory of me -- forever."

He continued, "You have a couple hundred cameras filming you for two weeks straight, and you're in situations where -- she's gonna watch me cry, she's gonna watch me be vulnerable, she's gonna see a different side of me than what she sees in her home life, so I think she was one of the main reasons I did it in the first place."

As for whether or not Jenner thinks Honey, whom he shares with fiancée Tia Blanco, will ever follow in his famous family's footsteps, Jenner said that's up to her.

"I don't know. She can do whatever she wants," the proud father gushed. "I'm just here to facilitate her dreams. Whatever she wants... I'm just there to support her."

Jenner also touched on wedding planning with Blanco -- with whom he got engaged in June 2023 -- telling TooFab that the pair were just waiting on Honey to get a little older so she can be part of their coming nuptials.

"We were kind of waiting for Honey to get a little bigger so she can get involved in the wedding," the former reality star explained. So now, she's walking -- we want her to be involved in the wedding, so she's getting there. Hopefully next year."

When it comes to competing on the series, Jenner said despite having a new baby at home, he didn't want to have regrets if he passed up on the show.

"I would say the fear of not wanting to do it," Jenner said when asked what made him say yes to the show. "I mean, honestly, my life is pretty good, I was like, 'I don't know if I want to put myself through that, but I think that you grow a lot when you tackle challenges that you don't want to do."

He continued, "Also, both grandparents were in the military, so I think that the respect I have for the men and women of our armed forces -- to get a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to just see a taste of what these people go through, I felt like it was my duty. I felt like I had to go out there and try, and do my best."