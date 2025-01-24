Grandma Pleads with Grandson, 14, to Confess to 'Horrific' Sexual Assault of 91-Year-Old Woman

Law&Crime/Marion County Sheriff's Office

Video shows the woman begging her grandson to come clean to investigators -- telling him the victim "deserves the truth to be told and you know it ... This is a human being and she deserves justice."

Newly-released video shows the moment a 14-year-old from Florida was urged by his own grandmother to confess to beating and sexually assaulting a 91-year-old woman.

Jesse Stone -- also known as "Randy John" -- was arrested back in June for sexual assault by someone under 18 toward a victim over the age of 12 and burglary of a dwelling with battery. While he initially entered a not guilty plea, he later changed that plea to guilty in November, per Law&Crime. Charged as an adult, Stone's sentencing is set for February 7.

The Fifth Judicial Circuit State Attorney's Office has now released video of authorities responding to the victim's home on June 9, 2024, as well as footage of his interview with investigators.

According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, the incident went down June 9, 2024, with the victim telling authorities she was "awakened to find a person sneaking through her home."

"In a cruel act of violence, she was beaten and sexually battered by the suspect," added the Sheriff, who identified the suspect as Stone. Per court records via Click Orlando, the victim said the suspect "pounced" on her and punched her in the face. After Stone told authorities he had been at the victim's house in the past, he provided DNA -- which matched a sample on the victim's underwear.

He was taken into custody after the DNA match and, in video from his interview with authorities, was asked whether he had ever been in the victim's bedroom or helped her with laundry. He stated he had not.

"Well, Randy John, I think you know I wouldn't ask that question unless I had a reason to. I'm gonna be honest with you," one investigator tells him. "Your DNA was on your underwear," she continues, as he reacts in disbelief.

"I want you to really use this time here to be honest with me about what happened," investigators urge, adding that his own guardian -- his grandmother, who was in the interview with him -- told them he was out of the house when the victim's call came in.

"It's impossible for my DNA to be on her underwear," Stone insists, before investigators then show him photos of the victim, who had been badly beaten. "Oh my god, holy cow," Stone's grandmother reacts.

"We know what happened. What I want, in your own words, everything that went on that night. I know what happened and it's only going to help you for you to be honest with me about what happened," investigators continue, as Stone continues to just scratch his head in silence.

After telling them he's "overly confused" because he "wasn't even near her house," investigators leave the room -- as his grandmother begins to beg him to come clean.

"She deserves the truth to be told and you know it. Personally, I can't believe. This is a horrible thing ... that's a horrible thing," she says, as he tells her he doesn't "have the ability to do that."

"It's hard for me to believe too. It's really hard for me to believe too that you would do a thing like this. But how many times have you been caught in lies?" she then pushes back. "This woman deserves to have the truth, she deserves it and you know that."

She then pulls up the photos of the victim, telling her grandson to "look at her! Look at her face!"

"I've never seen you hurt anybody. What the hell are you doing outside at that time of night, Randy John? It doesn't make any sense," she continues, as he insists he's an "outdoorsy person."

"You're not an outdoorsy person! You're a sit in front of the TV kind of guy!" she shoots back. "I hope and pray you did not do this to this woman. I hope and pray you did not do this because this is horrific. This is a human being and she deserves justice, she does."

"If this were to happen to your sister, what would you do? If you know anything about this, Randy John, for her at least, if you care about her, tell the truth," she pleads. "Tell the truth. Randy John, you've lied about stuff before."

The grandmother then leaves the room, before investigators return and begin to ask him about whether he looked at pornography. They also suggest that he didn't expect the victim to be awake when he broke into the home and he "freaked out" and attacked her. "It definitely looks like this was an, 'Oh, s--t!' [moment]," one investigator says.

"We're trying to figure out if Randy John is the kind of guy that breaks into people's house with axes and chops them up into pieces and leaves them and murders them or did Randy John just make a mistake?" asks another.