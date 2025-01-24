Kim Kardashian's Daughter North West Stuns Fans by Rapping In Japanese on FKA Twigs' New Album

Instagram/Getty

The 11-year-old is swiftly growing a fanbase as she gets ready to drop a debut album she's been working on with dad, Kanye West.

Move over Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, North West is coming for the spotlight.

FKA twigs dropped her third studio album Eusexua on Friday and one of the tracks -- titled "Childlike Things" -- features the couple's 11-year-old daughter, who raps a couple verses.

However, she's not rapping in plain old English -- as the oldest of the West-Kardashian kids is actually doing it in Japanese!

Kardashian proved she was a proud parent as she shared the 11-year-old's latest accomplishment to her 358 million followers.

The 44-year-old shared a grab of the song with the caption, "@fkatwigs ft NORTH out now!"

Social media users so far are loving North's latest work.

"Never in my life would i thought i be dancing to a fka twigs + north west collab yet here we are," one social media user wrote on X.

"THE NORTH WEST FEATURE ISNT BAD FKA TWIGS DID IT THIS SONG IS FUN AND CAMP I LOVE IT.," another said, defending North against critics.

This isn't the first time North has spit a verse in Japanese. She also rapped on the song "Bomb" from her dad West's Vultures 2 album, which was released in August 2024.

In the music video for that track, Kardashian and West's second daughter Chicago joined North and raced in a Tesla Cybertruck against other futuristic vehicles driven by monsters throughout the desert.

Fans of North will soon have an entire album from the burgeoning star.

During a listening party for West's Vultures 2 album back in March 2024, North announced that she was working on her own album titled, Elementary School Dropout -- referencing her dad's own debut album, The College Dropout.

Kanye and his daughter are working on her debut album together, with the Grammy-nominated artist crediting her for making him "love music again."