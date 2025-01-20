Lamar Odom Reveals What Led to Khloe Reunion on The Kardashians, Where They Stand Now

Getty

Lamar Odom is opening up about his reunion with ex-wife, Khloé Kardashian, on The Kardashians.

Lamar and Khloé documented their first meeting in several years for the show's upcoming sixth season, teased in a trailer shared by Hulu on Friday, January 17.

According to the basketball star, the reunion was brokered by his friend, and Khloé's best friend, Malika Haqq.

"I bumped into her in Las Vegas," Lamar said of Malika, while appearing on Australian radio show, The Kyle & Jackie O Show Monday. "I think it was Super Bowl weekend. She came to me, she said, 'Lamar, I think it's time for you and Khloé to [meet] … it's been years. You haven't seen her. If you're up for it, I think I can make it happen.'"

And she did.

In the Kardashians Season 6 trailer, Lamar visited Khloé at her Hidden Hills mansion with a bouquet of red roses. According to the former Los Angeles Lakers player, he didn't realize that his meeting with Khloé would be filmed.

"I went there, and there were cameras there and I was like, 'Oh, all right,'" Lamar explained. "It's cool, I understand it, you know."

As for where he and Khloé stand now, Lamar continued to deny that they are back together, saying Monday, "It would be a blessing just to be her friend."

"You know, so much time has passed, and people have, you know, changed," he added. "I think for the better."

Later in the interview, radio personality Kyle Sandilands pressed Lamar on whether he still had feelings for his ex, saying, "You're in love with her still. You want to be with her or not? You want her back? You can admit it."

"I don't care. I think it's healthy. I think it's healthy sometimes to like, you know, move on," Lamar responded. "You know, in a healthy way. Like I said, it'd be a blessing just to be a friend, just to be around her."

Khloé and Lamar got married in September 2009 after one month of dating, soon chronicling their romance on E!’s Khloé & Lamar. The reality TV star filed for divorce four years later but postponed her court motion after Lamar was left in a coma after overdosing at a legal brothel in Nevada.

Khloé served as Lamar’s caretaker while he recovered. She refiled for divorce in May 2016, which was finalized seven months later.

Khloé teased her reunion with Lamar while speaking to her mom, Kris Jenner, and sister Kim Kardashian in the trailer, saying in a confessional, "I honestly think timing is everything."

"This is insane," Kim quipped before Kris tearfully called the NBA alum "the love of [Khloé's] life."

"I don't even know this person anymore," the Good American founder added in a voiceover as footage of Lamar arriving at her house was shown.