Why Tori Spelling Thought Looters 'Trashed' Her Home After She Evacuated During LA Wildfires

Tori Spelling is recalling the moment she and her family returned home after evacuation orders had been lifted during the devastating Los Angeles wildfires -- and why she initially thought she had been robbed.

On Friday's episode of her misSPELLING podcast, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star admitted that she mistakenly believed looters had "trashed" her home while she was away because of the "state" of her house when she returned -- only to soon realize that it was the same in which she left it.

"I walk through our front door. You guys, I'm not an alarmist. ... I walked in, and I gasped," recalled Spelling, 51.

"[I thought], 'While we were gone, out of town, evacuated, someone has broken into our home and has burglarized our home. There have been looters here. Look at the state of the house,'" she continued. "There was s--t everywhere. I mean, it looked like people had come in and just trashed our house."

"And then, upon closer inspection, I realized, 'Oh s--t, no, this is just the way I live,'" Spelling added.

The actress -- who shares kids Liam, 17, Stella, 16, Hattie, 13, Finn, 12, and Beau, 7, with ex-husband Dean McDermott -- said the moment led to a realization.

"That's when it really dawned on me that when all of this settles down, I know it's just stuff," Spelling said. "I've seen the devastation, the loss, friends, families, people displaced, people that have lost everything."

"When you're lucky enough that you still have your home and you still have your things, it really put it into perspective that it's like, God, I have so much stuff. I'm so blessed to have so much stuff, but I need to get rid of that stuff," she added.

Spelling shared that she's "really ready" to declutter and donate to those in need, noting that it comes on "the heels" of a "hoarding episode."

"I really just haven't had the time, but I'm ready to let go of stuff. Everybody around us in LA, losing their stuff and needing stuff," she said. "Especially being back in town now, we can help donate all our stuff that we can get out and give it to the people who have lost stuff."

Ultimately, it appears that "not recognizing" her home upon her return after staying in a "clean" Airbnb was a wake-up call for Spelling.

"My point is, I walked into my home and didn't recognize my home because it was in such a state of disaster that I thought someone had looted it," she concluded, summarizing her thoughts.

The LA wildfires, which first sparked on January 7, destroyed entire neighborhoods and have, so far, claimed the lives of at least 28 people, according to Cal Fire.

As of January 25, the Palisades Fire has burned 23,448 acres, and destroyed nearly 7,000 structures. The Eaton Fire, meanwhile, has burned more than 14,000 acres, and destroyed over 9,400 structures.

Stars such as Ricki Lake, Paris Hilton, Ricki Lake, Cameron Mathison, Billy Crystal, Adam Brody and Leighton Meester, Anna Faris, and more have lost their homes, while others took to social media to reveal they had evacuated their neighborhoods.

Spelling was one of these stars, with the podcast host sharing a post on Instagram in which she recalled the emotional story of how she and her family evacuated to an Airnbn.