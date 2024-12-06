Tori Spelling Feels She's 'Constantly' Letting Kids Down 'Because My Life Is Not Stable'

Instagram

"I fear they feel somewhere deep down abandoned. And I feel super guilty about that," says an emotional Spelling as she gets real with a psychologist about her struggles raising five kids as a single mom.

Tori Spelling is opening up about the insecurities she faces as a single mother to five kids, following her split from husband Dean McDermott.

On a new episode of her misSPELLING podcast, the former Beverly Hills 90210 actress shared that her life has been "fight or flight" ever since she and Dean separated, explaining that she's felt spread thin.

"It's been constant with five kids, whether it's emotionally, physically, financially, we've just been going," she told her guest, psychologist Dr. Hillary Goldsher.

Spelling, filed for divorce back in March, listing their date of separation as June 17, 2023. The two were together for 18 years and share five kids; Liam, 17, Stella, 16, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7. McDermott is also dad to son Jack, 25, from a prior relationship.

"I'm in a business where things aren't consistent and it's not financially consistent and, nor, is it stable. I feel like, with five kids, I'm constantly letting them down because my life is not stable," Spelling continued, getting choked up as she spoke. "Their lives are not stable. The love's there, I can give love in abundance, but they're on this roller-coaster with me, unfortunately."

The 51-year-old actress said that her first four children were born when she was "really stable" with work, thanks to "multiple shows and multiple product lines and brands," before, "all of a sudden, things weren't stable" for them anymore.

Though Spelling said things between her and McDermott are "super amicable" right now, as they work out what the future looks like for their family now that they've separated, it's been difficult for her to balance her work and home life as a single mom.

"I've really been working my butt off ... but it's been constant," she shared, adding that her eldest daughter Stella sometimes refers to herself as "the second mom" in the family.

"And she really is," said Spelling, who explained that her family doesn't "always have the luxury" of hiring a babysitter or nanny.

"When I'm working and I'm gone all day, it falls a lot on my 16-year-old to really oversee the family and take care," Spelling continued. "I feel really guilty when I come home at the end of the day. I come in ... she's also a junior in high school, she is doing so great and she has a full plate. Then I feel like, here I am putting my job onto her. That feels bad inside."

The podcast ended with her saying that despite being busy with work for the past three months, she also feels like she's "not able to give [her kids] the individual attention on a daily basis I would like to."

"My fear is ... I fear they feel somewhere deep down abandoned," she concluded. "And I feel super guilty about that."