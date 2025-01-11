Tori Spelling Details 'Scary' Experience Evacuating LA Fires, Fled with 5 Kids and 5 Pets in SUV

Getty

"As we drove literally thru it and smoke coming thru car vents… I told my children to take a deep breath and hold and put Tshirts over their noses and mouths," wrote the Beverly Hills, 90210 star, admitting that she "should have listened" to her friends who told her to be prepared to evacuate.

Tori Spelling is recalling the emotional story of how she and her family evacuated amid the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles.

On Friday, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star shared a post on Instagram in which she opened up about the "scary" experience of evacuating her home, revealing she "fled" with her five children and their five pets in an SUV.

"The post I didn’t want to have to do… days of watching destruction and monitoring and living in fear. I haven’t posted or shared bc social media was saturated. amazing kindness , sorrowful loss, helpful shares, and pleas. I didn’t want to be redundant," Spelling, 51, began in her post, which featured photos of herself and her family at what was seemingly the Airbnb they evacuated to.

The actress -- who shares kids Liam, 17, Stella, 16, Hattie, 13, Finn, 12, and Beau, 7, with ex-husband Dean McDermott -- said she and her family were evacuated on Thursday night.

"I tried my best to hang in there and not just flee to flee but we had too finally. My hearts are w/everyone who have lost and suffered so much," she continued in her post. "But, as a mama bear w/5 kiddos & fur babies your gut tells you when it’s time to take action. And, all the amazing apps and LIVES that have been keeping us updated."

"In a SUV me and 5 kids, 3 large dogs, 1 cat, and a ferret left unplanned. Friends who care, told me for days to pack and have a plan. I should have listened," she admitted. "I fit us all in barely. No clothes. But grabbed photo albums. And fled."

The podcast host said in her "non planned panic" she "reached out" to a new friend named Jamie, adding that her pal told her at iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert last month that she "works" with Airbnb.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"i knew it was a long shot but as I just drove my kids onto the 101 N with no plan she responded! @airbnb saved us! Literally!" Spelling wrote. "They stepped in and found something to house our massive family and pets and same night."

"Jami and Taylor I will forever be grateful! With terrified kids and one w/terrible asthma…I drove," she continued.

Spelling recalled a conversation she had with her children in the car as they fled the firs.

"My kids said 'Mom. You sure we should go this way? Freeway is standstill other direction. We are headed right into the fires'. Indeed we were," she said. "Mother instinct took over and I pressed on north on 101. As we drove literally thru it and smoke coming thru car vents… I told my children to take a deep breath and hold and put Tshirts over their noses and mouths. I said then 'This is scary but hopeful. We will drive thru it and past. It will be ok. I promise you all' We pressed on. Leaving behind a burning LA."

The mom said she and her children are now "safe," writing that they "are some of the lucky ones."

"It looked and felt like a movie I’d seen too many times. But, while on the road @taylorgandy w/ @airbnb stayed with us. My daughter Stella texting him as I drove. 1 place popped up," she wrote. "Taylor and amazing owners of our current #airbnb connected."

"We are safe. Woke up to koi pond & a monarch butterfly sanctuary. Thanks Dad! #synchronicity 🦋," Spelling concluded her post.

The official Airbnb Instagram account commented on the reality star's post, writing, "Always here for you 🫶."

Spelling and her family had been living in a rental home in Woodland Hills, according to Page Six, and likely fled the Kenneth fire, which first sparked in the West Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles in the San Fernando Valley. As of Saturday afternoon, the Kenneth fire was nearly completely contained.

According to CNN, multiple wildfires -- including the Palisades fire, the Eaton fire, the Hurst fire, and the Lidia fire -- have led to the evacuation of over 100,000 residents, as hundreds of thousands are without power. As of Saturday afternoon, it's been reported that at least 11 people have been killed, and nearly 10,000 structures have been destroyed. Per CNN, citing CalFire, the Palisades and Eaton fires are among the five most destructive in California history.