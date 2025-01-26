Gypsy Rose Blanchard Talks Rumors of CPS Call, Postpartum Body, and Even 'Fake Baby'

Instagram

The Munchausen by proxy victim took to her social media to address a list of "rumors" she says have been plaguing her since the birth of her daughter with boyfriend Ken Urker last month.

It's been less than a month since Gypsy Rose Blanchard announced the birth of her first baby with boyfriend Ken Urker, and she's already responding to a list of "rumors" she says the couple has been dealing with.

The Munchausen by proxy victim, who was paroled from prison on December 28, 2023 after serving eight years of her 10-year sentence for the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, took to her Instagram Friday night to tackle it all head on.

Calling them the "False rumors of the week," Blanchard broke them down one-by-one, though she did not specify where she's been hearing these rumors.

When asked about this by People, Blanchard said her post wasn't directed in any specific direction, but rather just a response to the noise on social media.

"I'm addressing all the rumors that content creators spread," she told the magazine. "It's not necessarily to anyone in particular, it's just some of the crazy rumors that have come out over the last few weeks that I wanted to address are not true."

Nevertheless, Blanchard assured her followers "#1 NO, CPS is not involved!" referring to Child Protective Services. She added that her "baby is very safe and healthy," with an eye-rolling emoji.

Blanchard continued her list by addressing her postpartum body approximately one month after giving birth, emphasizing, "NO, I am not on any weight loss medication." Instead, she explained, "I just look damn good for postpartum, hate me cause you [ain't] me."

She again expanded with People, adding, "I never have used weight loss drugs to lose weight. I was blessed with a healthy pregnancy and gained very little during my pregnancy."

Next on Gypsy's list was anyone suggesting her stepmother is doing all the work. "NO, Kristy does NOT take care of my child for me," Gypsy wrote, adding, "I do EVERYTHING! And am rock'n it as a mom."

Finally, she called out anyone who might be questioning the legitimacy of the picture shared of her, Ken and their newborn baby (as seen above). "NO, the baby in the picture with Ken and I after birth is NOT a doll or fake baby!" she assured her followers.

After listing her batch of "false rumors," Gypsy called out anyone on social media who believed any of it, writing in all caps.

"If anyone actually believes this BS then your brain has been rotted by misinformation and click bait with bias and hate driven content," she wrote. "God gave you a [brain emoji] use it."

For the time being, Gypsy and Ken have shared no further photos or videos of their baby since that initial post-birth family image. Gypsy has posted occasionally as a new mother, sharing that she's "leaning into motherhood in 2025," per People.

At the same time, she's also spoken recently about trying to shift to a more private life after her December 2023 release from prison. Her story became a dramatic mini-series while she was behind bars, and she brought fans inside with a Lifetime reality series that chronicled her first months of freedom -- and a lot of relationship drama.

Despite saying she was stepping back from the spotlight, more of Gypsy's life is set to unfold when Season 2 of Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up kicks off March 10, 2025. The new episodes cover the end of her relationship with Ryan Anderson, with whom she wed in July 2022 while still locked up.

Shortly after her release, she and Ryan had broken up, with Gypsy reconnecting with Ken, a previous boyfriend from her time behind bars. Within a few more months, Gypsy announced she was pregnant, confirming that it was Ken's baby after Ryan took a paternity test.

Urker announced the baby news by sharing the aforementioned photo of him and Gypsy cradling their newborn baby in the hospital. "Welcoming 2025 with the greatest gift of all 👼," he captioned the sweet shot.

The couple told TMZ they welcomed daughter Aurora Urker in Louisiana on Dec. 28 -- the first anniversary of Blanchard’s release from prison.

In the first trailer for the new season, Gypsy touches on the backlash she received after announcing her pregnancy, telling viewers she's been labeled a "loose woman" and a "ho" after seemingly getting pregnant so quickly with Urker after her split from Anderson.

"I've already seen comments online of people saying it should have been a condition of my parole to get my tubes tied," she says.