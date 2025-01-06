Gypsy Rose Blanchard Faces Being Labeled a 'Ho' Amid Paternity Scandal

Instagram/Lifetime

In the trailer for Lifetime's new season of Life After Lockup, Gypsy addresses the rumors surrounding the paternity of her child.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is trying to quiet the noise.

In the trailer for Lifetime's seacond season of Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up, the Gypsy who was paroled from prison on December 28, 2023 after serving eight years of her 10-year sentence for the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, addresses rumors surrounding the paternity of her child.

The pregnancy news came amid her messy split from Ryan Anderson, whom she married in July 2022. Gypsy moved in with Anderson after her December 2023 release, but they broke up within three months.

She was subsequently spotted with her ex, Ken Urker, with whom she was engaged to from October 2018 to August 2019 while serving prison time for her role in Dee Dee's June 2015 murder. Gypsy then announced the pregnancy news in July, calling it a mindset shift.

"When I found out I was pregnant, none of anything else mattered," she said at the time, in a YouTube video posted to her channel.

She also shared maternity shoot snaps alongside Urker via Instagram, adding, "We are proud to announce we are expecting our first child in January 2025."

And while she seemed fairly confident Urker was the father of her child, Anderson still underwent a paternity test, which the Louisiana resident clarified was required due to the state's law about establishing paternity for separated couples.

"So in the state of Louisiana, the law states that if a child is conceived within a marriage, the husband is the presumed father of that child," Gypsy says in the trailer, referencing her split from Anderson, who she is still in the process of divorcing.

"I wish that she had gotten through this divorce process before this happened," Urker adds, noting the messiness of the situation.

Gypsy also touched on the backlash she received after announcing her pregnancy, telling viewers she's been labeled a "loose woman" and a "ho" after seemingly getting pregnant so quickly with Urker after her split from Anderson.

"I've already seen comments online of people saying it should have been a condition of my parole to get my tubes tied," she says, adding that the paternity test is more for Anderson than to shut down the public speculation about the paternity surrounding her child.

"The test is less for the public and more for Ryan [Anderson] to say, 'Hey dude, you're not the father. Accept it and move on," Gypsy explains.

Anderson was ultimately proven not to be the father and Gypsy and Urker welcomed their baby, a daughter, in late December.

Urker announced the news by sharing a photo of him and Gypsy cradling their newborn baby in the hospital. "Welcoming 2025 with the greatest gift of all 👼," he captioned the sweet shot.

The couple told TMZ they welcomed daughter Aurora Urker in Louisiana on Dec. 28 -- the first anniversary of Blanchard’s release from prison.