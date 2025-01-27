Mauricio Umansky Apologizes for 'Hurting' Kyle Richards In Emotional RHOBH Trailer

Bravo

As tears fly from Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley and Erika Jayne speculate over why PK may want a divorce now ... before they both get into nasty spats with Sutton Stracke.

The mid-season trailer for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is here -- and it's clear the drama is just getting started.

As new episodes continue to drop Tuesdays on Bravo, Kyle Richards is seen having an emotional conversation with estranged husband Mauricio Umansky. While we don't yet know the context of his comments, Mo is seen telling her, "I really am sorry for hurting you. I would never want to hurt you on purpose."

The two are also seen hugging, with Richards in tears.

While a lot of the first half of the season revolved around Kyle's feud with Dorit Kemsley, the two appear to be in a better place in this footage. Dorit, however, is still dealing with her split from husband PK Kemsley, as well as rising tensions with costar Sutton Stracke.

At one point, Dorit says, "If the man wants a divorce, we're getting a divorce" -- before she and Erika Jayne speculate over why PK may want a split now, as the pair approach their 10-year wedding anniversary.

"Community property, you would get half," says Erika, referring to a California law. "He's trying to divorce you before 10 years."

Elsewhere, Sutton calls Dorit a "bitch" for reasons yet unknown -- before Kemsley hits back, telling her, "Don't call me a bitch in my home, for f--k's safe."

Erika, meanwhile, tells Sutton that she has a tendency to "pose as a friend" while also "often times [working] as an enemy."

There's also a cast trip to St. Lucia, some drama between Garcelle Beauvais, and Sutton's mom and Kathy Hilton hilariously crashing a runway show.