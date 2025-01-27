Where Maci Bookout & Ryan Edwards Stand Now After Spending Son's 16th Birthday Together (Exclusive)

The new season finds the exes -- who once had a very contentious relationship -- coming together to not only celebrate Bentley's birthday, but also shop for a gift together!

Maci Bookout and Ryan Edwards' worst days might finally be behind them.

It only took a decade and a half, but the two exes -- who are parents to son Bentley -- are in a stable place, one Maci believes will last.

"Things are still good and I do believe it will [stay that way]," Bookout said in a new interview with TooFab head of the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter premiere.

MTV/Instagram

"We've kind of been on the up and up for just a little over two years now. I just feel like it's like natural and it got to this place with a lot of work and a lot of therapy," she continued. "But I feel like we've built a solid foundation and we're just doing things a lot differently now than we used to be."

She then added: "And sobriety helps!"

While both Ryan and his pregnant girlfriend Amanda Conner have both had substance abuse issues in the past, they now claim to be sober. When they announced they were expecting a child together, Maci was among the first to congratulate them on social media -- writing, "I call dibs on babysitting!"

Things between Ryan and Amanda and Maci and Taylor McKinney -- who once had a restraining order against Edwards because the situation was so volatile -- are in such a mature place now that the foursome not only celebrated Bentley's 16th birthday together, but shopped for his gift as a group.

After Maci picked out a used Jeep for Bentley, she asked Ryan if he wanted to go check out the vehicle with her, before also offering to help pay for it.

"It was amazing, honestly," she said of them all coming together for their son. "I didn't think that that would ever happen. Like ever, ever."

"It's been amazing and it was really fun," she added, "and I'm just glad that everyone actually enjoyed their time."