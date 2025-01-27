How Amber Portwood's Costars Supported Her After Gary Wayt Disappearance & Split (Exclusive)

"She knows that we're there for her," Maci Bookout tells TooFab, while Catelynn Baltierra says they "haven't heard from her much" recently ahead of Portwood's dramatic Teen Mom: The Next Chapter return.

Amber Portwood isn't in a great place at the start of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter's new season.

The show's return comes after Portwood split from her fiancé Gary Wayt, shortly after he sparked a nationwide manhunt when he went missing from the North Carolina hotel he and Amber were staying.

She's also been having a hard time connecting with her now-teenage daughter Leah, who has expressed feeling like less of a priority in her mom's life throughout recent seasons.

With the second episode of the new season finding Portwood at another low point, TooFab asked her costars during a recent interview how they were keeping tabs or showing support to her amid her issues.

"I wouldn't say it's so much as keeping tabs on her, I think it was more or less just checking in on a friend, like, 'How are you doing? Are you okay?'" Catelynn Lowell told TooFab. "Me and Maci both did, we made it a point to reach out to her."

"As of now, we haven't heard from her much. But she kind of does that," said Catelynn when asked how she's doing now. "She'll talk, reach out a lot, and then she won't. Maybe that's a good thing, maybe she's doing well."

The two also said they didn't know much when it comes to Amber's relationship with her daughter.

"None of that ever came up when all the Gary stuff happened," added Lowell. "More or less she was just scared in that moment of time, so that's what we were really to help her with."

Gary was ultimately discovered on June 14, five days after he first went missing from his and Amber's Bryson City hotel; A little over a week later, the couple called off their engagement.