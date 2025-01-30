Woman Sentenced After Death of Ex-Boyfriend's Son She Abused, Jealous for Attention: Prosecutor

Michigan Department of Corrections/Macomb Sheriff's Department

Nicolas Kuras was just 14 months old when Hilary Ulp allegedly told police "she possibly hugged [him] too strong" -- six years later, he died, leading to a murder charge.

A 46-year-old woman will spend the rest of her days behind bars after she was sentenced for the death of her ex-boyfriend's son, who died six years after an incident where she allegedly told police she "possibly hugged [him] too strong"."

Almost seven years old when he died, Nicolas Kuras was just 14 months old when his father, Kevin Kuras, awakened to hear his son's uncontrollable crying and told his then-girlfriend, Hilary Ulp, to call 911.

The previous night, Ulp had been babysitting baby Nico while her live-in boyfriend Kevin had gone to play cards, as detailed by Macomb Daily. The newspaper further notes that Kevin told authorities he fully trusted Ulp, a mother herself, with his son. Nico's mother was deceased.

When first responders arrived, they reportedly found the toddler with a serious head injury, per The Detroit News, and rushed him to the hospital in critical condition. Nico was diagnosed with severe head trauma, broken ribs and a broken collarbone, per officials at the time,

An investigation determined that Nico was the victim of severe physical abuse, with Ulp the suspected abuser.

Based on statements made by Kevin at the time of the alleged abuse, as detailed by local CBS newsradio station WWJ, police suspected Ulp was jealous that Kevin paid his son "too much attention," giving a possible motive.

Upon interviewing Ulp, the suspect reportedly told police the child might have fallen off the bed and struck his head on the door frame, as noted by Law & Crime. She also purportedly suggested "she possibly hugged [Nico] too strong."

"It may have caused injuries," she reportedly added.

Nico never fully recovered from those injuries, and was not able to take care of himself, per Law & Crime. On January 7, 2021, he died as a result of those earlier injuries, according to prosecutors.

As detailed by the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office in a press release, Ulp was convicted of first-degree child abuse and sentenced to 11 to 30 years in prison in 2016. She was then recharged with first-degree felony murder after Nico's death on January 7, 2021.

On Tuesday, while still incarcerated on the child abuse charges, Ulp was sentenced to the mandatory sentence of life without the possibility of parole, per Macomb Daily, after a jury found her guilty last month following a six-week trial.

"This case is a heartbreaking reminder of the fragility of life and the devastating consequences of abuse," said Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido after Ulp's sentencing hearing.

"Our hearts go out to the victim’s family, who have endured unimaginable pain and loss over the years," he continued. "We hope this sentence brings some measure of justice and healing to those who loved Nicolas."