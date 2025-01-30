Special Forces' Kyla Pratt Says There's 'No Animosity' for Recruits Who Held Back Group (Exclusive)

FOX/Toofab

"When you see somebody working hard, if they make a mistake, we're not going to penalize you or be mad at you," Pratt told TooFab exclusively, after being asked about Christy Carlson Romano's underweight bag.

Kyla Pratt says there was "no animosity" between any of the Special Forces recruits if the rest of the group was punished due to one person's mistakes.

In an interview with TooFab following the January 29th episode of FOX's reality series, the actress opened up about her exit from the course.

"I don't have any regrets," Pratt told TooFab. "I think if I would have left any earlier, I might have. But when I decide, I think after the mud workout, I wanted to leave in the mud workout, but I refused to because I don't like when someone's trying to make me do something. And then the next day I was like, 'I think I'm done.'"

The mud workout was given to the recruits after it was discovered Christy Carlson Romano's bag was underweight -- a big no no.

"There was no animosity at all," Pratt insisted. "It's crazy because you go into the situation at first and you are forced to be with 15 other people who you don't know, you don't even know their names ... We're in this together."

"So, knowing that we were all there doing our best, no one was vindictive," she continued. "No one was trying to do anything to ruin you and we are lacking sleep, lacking nutrition, lacking warmth," she said before adding the conditions they were under caused mistakes to happen.

"We're going to mess up. No one's going to be perfect. So for her bag to be underweight, and that was crazy because she was 'Miss, we got to wear our bags.' So when you see somebody working hard, if they make a mistake, we're not going to penalize you or be mad at you."

The Proud Family

The 38-year-old -- who is known for voicing Penny Proud in the original Disney Channel series The Proud Family -- recently reprised the role in the reboot, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.

"It was absolutely amazing," she said of the opportunity to go back to the Proud family.

"Not a lot of people can say that they got to play a character 20 years later. I didn't realize how important the Proud family was to so many people growing up until it was canceled," she shared. "Everybody kept asking for it to come back and being a part of the show with the original creators and producers and older writers and newer writers. And I get to be a part of a cartoon that now my kids get to watch and get excited about new episodes."

Even thought it's been 20 years, Pratt said her voice "has not changed one bit."

Fans of The Proud Family can expect even more from the universe too.

"We have a lot of things coming up in The Proud Family universe. I cannot share them, but let's just say Disney plus is not playing. I think they see that the fans really enjoy the show. So they're finding any and every way to make sure The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder lives on," she teased.

