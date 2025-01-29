Carey Hart Details Sacrifices He Made for Family & Why Wife P!nk Would Never Do Special Forces (Exclusive)

FOX/Instagram

Carey Hart was referred to as "sensei" by the rest of the Special Forces: World's Toughest Test troops, however it doesn't sound like that nickname will stick at home.

In an interview with TooFab following the January 29th episode of FOX's reality series, the former motor cross rider said it was "humbling" being looked at as a leader by the "final 8," after he was forced to medically withdraw from the series.

"I was 10 years older than most of the people there if not more. So, it made me feel good and it was a reassuring feeling that I wasn't in a situation that was kind of outside of my capabilities. But I highly doubt anyone in my house is going to call me 'sensei,'" he joked.

Hart -- who just celebrated his 19th wedding anniversary with Grammy-winning artist P!nk -- said Special Forces allowed him to chase that adrenaline again after sacrificing part of his career so P!nk could tour.

"I've had a very long career. I'm still a professional athlete at the ripe age of 49-years-old. And I had to make a decision when we had our daughter 13 or 12 years ago when my wife had to go back on tour," he explained to TooFab exclusively.

"I didn't want to be an absentee father. And I had to make that decision, not only at the time I was in my career, but where my wife was in hers. And it's definitely not a sacrifice I regret," he said.

The 49-year-old has enjoyed watching the the reality series with his family, especially as it is showing a side of himself he believed his kids hadn't yet seen.

"I retired from like the serious, serious stuff when my daughter was a year old. So my career kind of lives on YouTube clips for them. They get to travel the world and see mom on stage and do all her wild antics and put on these amazing shows, but they don't really know much about me," he shared. P!nk, of course, is known for soaring over thousands of her fans doing acrobatics while singing during her performances.

"This was a great opportunity for them to sit on the couch and let them actually see me on television and see me immersing myself, though it's not my motocross career," he added. "It's cool for them to get kind of starry-eyed when they're watching their old man on television."

Even though 13-year-old Willow Sage and 8-year-old Jameson Moon are impressed, P!nk continues to keep him grounded. When we spoke to Hart before the series aired, he revealed to TooFab that his wife called him an "idiot" for wanting to do the show. Turns out, that opinion hasn't changed.

"She'll always think I'm an idiot because I do really dumb things. That's never going to change," he began, before adding his wife knew it was an experience he had been craving.

"But no, she was happy that I did it because she she knew I kind of needed to do something like this. And it wasn't from the TV aspect, but to have a full immersion situation like this," he shared. "I tell people money can't replicate what we just got to do, you know, to be teamed up with 15 other complete strangers and go through this boot camp. You know, money can't buy that experience."

As for whether P!nk would ever partake in Special Forces ...

"Absolutely not! And there is no question she can handle the physical side, but someone telling her what to do, that would be a little tricky," he laughed.

Their kids on the other hand -- who of course are daredevils taking after parents like Hart and P!nk -- want a "kid's version" of the show.

Despite having his number ripped from his arm due to injuries, overall, Hart felt Special Forces was a "money can't buy experience."

"It was definitely a bum out," he recalled of his premature exit. "I really wanted to see myself to the end. I think at that point in the show, when I got hurt, I was about 48 hours from the end of it. But on the flip side, with all the issues I have with my body, there is five different things that could have happened in the first day that knocked me out."

"I was kind of on the fence [about going on the show] because of old injuries that I had and I'm so happy that I went through with doing the show and I'm so happy with how it all went I made some great friends and I got to immerse myself in an experience that money can't buy," he told TooFab.

Watch more of our interview with Carey Hart and his experience on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test above.