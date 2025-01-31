Another TikTok Prank Just Landed Two Texas Teens In Jail: Police

Kyle Police Department

This is the second TikTok trend to make headlines for all the wrong reasons this week in Texas, after another man filmed himself using a 3-month-old baby to wipe snow off his windshield.

Two teens in Texas was arrested this week, claiming they were recreating a TikTok trend when their actions landed them behind bars.

According to the Kyle Police Department, Lane Burch, 18, and Kaine Villarreal, 19, were arrested on charges of terroristic threat. Per cops, the two were "approaching children and asking if they wanted to be kidnapped."

Police say the incident went down this past Wednesday, January 29 in Kyle, just outside of Austin. The suspects allegedly "followed and approached" two children, ages 7 and 9, who were walking home from Negley Elementary.

Once the children "immediately" contacted their parents, the parents then called police. When authorities arrived at the scene, the suspects allegedly told them "that they were repeating a TikTok prank."

That alleged defense didn't stop police from arresting them, however, and the pair was taken in. Authorities note that the local school district has since been notified about the incident.

No other details are available at this time.

This is actually the second attempt at going viral that has landed someone in Texas in possible trouble with the law this month.

Earlier this week, news outlets started picking up a story about a man who shared video of him using a 3-month-old baby to remove snow from the windshield of his Hyundai Elantra after a winter storm.

Both Port Arthur Police and Child Protective Services said they were investigating the incident, with Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso saying he expected an arrest warrant to be issued soon.