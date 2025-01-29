Georgia Woman Arrested for 'Provocative' TikTok Video of Her Dancing on Disabled Man: Police

TikTok/Loganville Police Department

A young woman in Georgia is paying the consequences for going "viral."

According to the Loganville Police Department, 19-year-old Lucrecia Kormassa Koiya was arrested this week after a TikTok video she allegedly filmed landed her in hot water.

Per cops, they became aware of a video shared to social media showing a "female dancing in a provocative manner above a disabled person, who is seated in a chair." In the offending clip, Koiya is described by WSB-TV as "gyrating and twerking" on top of a man, while she wears what appear to be scrubs and a stethoscope.

In another clip seen by WSB-TV, as well as FOX 5 viewers, she also allegedly appears to dance above another man's head while he's in the bath, before she puts "something in his mouth." So far, Koiya has only been charged for the first video -- though police said they're "looking at both of them" as the investigation continues.

On Tuesday, police executed a search warrant and arrest warrant for Koiya, who has been charged with one count of Exploitation of a Disabled Person.

Per police, she was booked and transported to the Walton County Jail "without incident."

"When I watched it, disgusted is the only word I know," Loganville Police Chief Dick Lowry told WSB-TV. "He is disabled and then making the video and posting it to social media for your own benefit is the exploitation of that person."

Lowry also said the suspect may have been working for an in-home adult daycare program -- though, at this time, it's unclear whether she had a license to do so.