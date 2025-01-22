TikToker Charged After Filming Himself Spraying Pesticides on Meat, Produce in Walmart: DA

Mesa Police Department

The self-described "supreme villain" is facing multiple charges after entering a store "to film pranks," recording himself stealing a bottle of pesticide, spraying various food items, and then posting it online.

A dangerous prank has turned into a litany of charges against Mesa, Arizona TikTok influencer Charles Smith, known online under the moniker Wolfie Kahletti.

The 27-year-old was arrested on December 21 after purportedly posting an incriminating video of himself spraying pesticide on food inside a Mesa, Arizona Walmart to his social media.

Now, Smith has been indicted by a federal grand jury on one Class 4 Felony count of Burglary in the Third Degree, and two Class 6 Felony counts of Adding Poison or Other Harmful Substance to Water, Food, Drink, or Medicine.

He is additionally looking at misdemeanor counts of Endangerment and Criminal Damage, according to a press release from the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

If convicted on all charges, the Phoenix News Times reports Smith could face between two and nine years in prison and up to a $155,000 fine.

In reference to the fact that Smith posted his alleged criminal activities to social media on December 19, County Attorney Rachel Mitchell urged anyone online to remember, "Report, don't repost!"

According to a press release from the Mesa Police Department, Smith entered the Walmart "intending to film pranks for social media but instead selected a can of Hot Shot Ultra Bed Bug and Flea Killer from the shelf without paying for it."

"He then sprayed the pesticide on various produce items, including vegetables, fruit, and rotisserie chickens that were available for purchase," the statement continued. "Smith filmed his face, the pesticide can, and the act of spraying. He later posted the video online."

Court documents obtained by People state that it was only after Smith saw "comments online saying how horrible the act was" that "he decided to return and collect the items."

Smith later uploaded two videos himself that appeared to show the foods having been removed, captioning them, "Fooled u", "Threw them away" and "Promise I threw them away," according to AZCentral. The videos showed him loading large quantities of produce into a cart and moving to another area in the store.

He reportedly told the outlet the food was "thrown away right after" and "no one was poisoned." Walmart told People that all of the impacted products and foods had been removed and the impacted areas were sanitized.

"The health and safety of our customers and associates is always a top priority," Walmart said in a statement, while the Mesa PD added in theirs, "This incident underscores the potential dangers of reckless actions disguised as social media pranks."

Police said in their release that when they identified their suspect and made contact with him, Smith "turned himself in voluntarily."

"The Mesa Police Department is proud of the swift and diligent work of our officers and detectives in resolving this case and protecting the community," said the MPD in its statement.

In court documents seen by AZFamily, Smith described himself as a "troll" in court documents, telling police he makes somewhere between $6,000 to $10,000 a month posting videos like this on social media.

His since-deleted TikTok bio takes it even further, with the creator describing himself as a "tycoon creator" and "supreme villain," per People. The outlet notes his videos regularly have more than a million views, with some hitting 12 million views.

He allegedly acknowledged to police that anyone eating the food he'd sprayed could become ill and "may even have to go to the hospital." The outlet notes the most recent video on Smith's page was posted December 17 and features him trapping customers and employees inside a Goodwill with a bungee cord on the door.