Pete Davidson Details 'Horrible' Removal Process of His 200 Tattoos: 'Trying to be an Adult'

Pete Davidson is saying goodbye to a bunch of his tattoos in a bid to be more of an "adult."

While appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon the Saturday Night Live star opened up about the brutal process he has been undergoing to remove the majority of his tattoos.

The 31-year-old guessed that he had "probably like 200" tattoos, but he only plans on keeping, "Maybe, like two or three."

"Trying to clean slate it."

He then pulled up his arm to show Fallon the current status of some of his ink.

"I've been burning them off," he said, before admitting it has been "horrible" and "worse" than getting the tattoos in the first place.

"They burn off a layer of your skin, then it has to heal for six to eight weeks," Davidson shared. "You can't get in the sunlight. And then you've got to do it, like, 12 more times."

The audience gasped, causing Davidson to joke, "Yeah -- so really thinking about that Game of Thrones' tattoo you're thinking of getting."

He said the reason for getting so many tattoos was because he was a "sad boy" and it was a "weird time," where he would just think of something and get it tattooed on him.

"I don't know," he continued. "Everybody was getting tattoos, like, five years ago. Remember that?"

He then referred to Post Malone's tattoo "always tired," before adding that he is "trying to be an adult."

Davidson has been working on removing his ink since 2021.

Fallon and Davidson also discussed Saturday Night Live's 50th anniversary, prompting Davidson to recall a story about Leonard DiCaprio.

The comedian told the crowd that with five seconds before going live on the show, he felt someone pull on his shirt. He turned around and it was DiCaprio with "his big Revenant beard"

"He just went, 'I like what you're doing,'" the comedian recalled, squinting his eyes and nodding as he impersonated the Oscar winner.