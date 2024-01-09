Pete Davidson Reveals 'Embarrassing' Moment With Aretha Franklin's Family At Singer's Funeral

Netflix / Getty

"It’s embarrassing when you’re not on ketamine anymore, though… I’m embarrassed. I was out and about like that. That’s not cool, you know?"

In Pete Davidson's Netflix special Pete Davidson: Turbo Fonzarelli, the comedian revealed he made an "embarrassing" comment while giving his condolences to Aretha Franklin's family.

The comedian was high on ketamine at the time of the legendary singer's funeral.

"I was at funerals like that. That’s f--ked up, right? I was at Aretha Franklin’s funeral like that. Yeah, I have to live with that. You know what I mean? She’ll never know, but still, that’s not the point," the 30-year-old said.

Davidson also addressed the mass confusion he sparked when he attended the service at the Greater Grace Temple in Franklin's hometown of Detroit in August, 2018.

"If she was there, she would probably be like, 'Hey, who are you? And what the f**k are you doing at my funeral? It’s embarrassing. I’m so high, I thought it would be a good idea to go up to her family and go, 'Hey, I’m just here to pay my R-E-S-P-E-C-T…S.'"

Davidson attended Franklin's funeral high on ketamine with his then fiancé Ariana Grande who performed at the service. The couple were spotted taking candid photos with former President Bill Clinton.

He has previously shared that he took the dissociative drug daily for four years.

In September 2023 at his Atlantic City comedy show the star told the audience he believes you "can’t do drugs in your 30s' because "it’s not cute anymore" and "you’re just a drug addict".

Davidson is currently dating Madelyn Cline. The pair began dating late last year following his split with Chase Sui Wonders. Cline and Davidson were spotted holding hands leaving a Saturday Night Live after party at Catch Steak.