Mikayla Matthews Details Removing Breast Implants That 'Sparked' Chronic Illness Battle

"Removing them was the beginning of getting my health back and clearing infection out of my body," said The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star, adding that she now can "finally see the light at the end of the tunnel" after a two-year with chronic illness.

Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Mikayla Matthews is sharing a positive update amid her journey with chronic illness.

On Wednesday, the reality star shared a video on Instagram, in which she revealed that she had her breast implants removed last year after they "sparked" a two-year battle with her health.

The video featured footage that appeared to show Matthews' health struggles before and after her breast augmentation surgery -- beginning with her procedure, to the severe symptoms that allegedly followed, including red rashes over her face and body, to her explant surgery, and her apparent positive results.

"POV it's been a year since you decided to remove your implants that sparked the beginning of a 2 year battle with chronic illness," the 24-year-old reality star wrote over the footage.

"One year 🍒 free 🥳 I put it off for a long time (even though I only had them in for 10 months) but it was the best decision I made for my own PERSONAL health," Matthews began in her caption. "Removing them was the beginning of getting my health back and clearing infection out of my body."

"Still a long way ahead of me but I finally see the light at the end of the tunnel! Tysm @drdanielbarrett," she concluded, tagging Beverly Hills plastic surgeon, Dr. Daniel Barrett.

Her costar and fellow MomTok member Mayci Neeley commented on Matthew's post, writing, "My girl in her healing era ❤️."

Meanwhile, Matthews also shared a vlog on her YouTube channel on Wednesday, in which she chronicled her procedure in Los Angeles and her recovery, revealing that she had to have a second surgery after she suffered excessive bleeding.

Her husband, Jace Terry, with whom she shares children Beckham, Haven, and Tommie, was with her throughout the whole process.

After her follow-up, Matthews said it was "insane" how much better she was feeling following her procedure.

She went on to document her journey back to Utah, claiming that she wasn't permitted to bring her implants through security. The TSA agent can be seen joking to Matthews, saying, "Goodbye boobs!" as she threw the implants away.

"I had to check it, and I didn't check it in," Matthews said. "I guess we now know that the [breast implants] are not TSA-approved, I'm sad."

In her video, she gave an update "10 months post explant surgery," saying it was "mid-October," and her surgery was in "mid-January" 2024. At the time, Matthews said her skin was "healing," but she was still having some "elasticity problems."

Fortunately, she shared that the "inflammation in my body is going so down," and added that she was no longer taking Dupixent, a prescription medication used to treat a variety of conditions by helping to reduce inflammation.

Matthews said she was still "dealing with rashes here and there," but called herself "85 to 90% better" after removing her breast implants and "doing a bunch of other things in correlation."

"I'm just so happy to be on the road to healing," she said. "I don't regret taking out my breast implants at all."

Although Matthews' struggles with chronic illness were not heavily featured in the first season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, the 24-year-old has continued to open up about her battle on social media.

In late December, Matthews shared a video on Instagram that featured clips of her struggling with her chronic illness symptoms, including footage of what appeared to be a red rash covering her entire back, along with a clip of her breaking down in tears.

"It's been the hardest 3 years of my life. Dealing with chronic illness can be one of the most frustrating and isolating things to go through," she captioned the post. "I've had to show up so many times where I felt ugly and didn't recognize myself. I lost so much of my self worth when I was unable to do daily tasks like taking care of my kids."