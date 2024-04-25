Travis Kelce Accidentally Let 'His Boys' Slide Out, Flashing Comedian on Podcast Appearance

YouTube

Comedian Andrew Santino drops by Travis Kelce's podcast to talk about the awkward discovery and the massive graphic he and his team used last time the NFL player was on his podcast four years ago.

"That footage will be available on our Patreon," joked comedian Andrew Santino on Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast, recalling when the NFL player dropped by his podcast -- and "his boys" dropped out -- four years ago.

The athlete and his podcast co-host, and brother, Jason Kelce welcomed the comedian to their show, even after things took a turn for the awkward on Santino's video podcast, leading to a hilariously placed massive Kansas City Chiefs logo graphic throughout his hour-long interview with Travis.

"We set up at the crib because we were moving, and so it was kind of a tight squeeze and the cameras and the angles, all this stuff," Santino recalled of the podcast shoot.

Everything seemed to have gone smoothly and it wasn't until after Travis was done and gone that Santino got a call from his editor with the peekaboo problem. "My editor calls me, and he's like, 'Bro, I don't know how to tell you this, but Travis was falling out of his shorts ... his boys were sliding out.'"

The comedian said his editor asked him if they wanted to try and get Travis back in to reshoot the whole thing, but Santino decided "Just put a Kansas City Chiefs logo over his package whenever it falls out."

He continued, "And I was like, 'Oh, no.' And he goes, 'Do you wanna, like, call him and reshoot it?' And I said, 'Just put a Kansas City Chiefs logo over his package whenever it falls out. I mean, Travis is -- his boys wanted to make an appearance on Whiskey Ginger.' "

"His boys wanted to make an appearance on Whiskey Ginger," he laughed while sharing the story. Ultimately, he and his team went with that massive Chiefs logo and they just left it up there through the entire interview.

According to Santino, Travis' "boys" would "slide out" and then "go back into the cave" throughout their conversation. "Travis had a couple of fallout boys and we cut it out," he summed it up.

"And by the way," he added, "that footage will be available on our Patreon." He quickly said he was just kidding, before clarifying, "We're gonna hold off and sell that footage for a lot of money someday. That one is in the vault for life."