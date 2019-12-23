Hot off the heels of her newest video for the 25-year-old holiday classic, "All I Want for Christmas Is You," Mariah Carey is back with yet another music video. And this one seems to star all of her friends!

While the updated video recently released brought the song into Mariah's current life, and even featured her kids, this one is a pretty impressive snapshot of just how enormous and influential her song has become in the past quarter of a century.

This is an all-star assemblage of fans the likes of which we've never seen before with almost too many celebrities to count singing along to the classic track.

And it's a varied bunch, too, featuring stars ranging from Tyler Perry and John Travolta to Cyndi Lauper, Jojo Siwa, Ariana Grande, Normani, Debbie Allen, Snoop Dogg, Millie Bobby Brown, Ryan Seacrest, Trevor Noah, Zoe Kravitz, Andy Cohen, Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian, Ryan Reynolds and on and on and on.

We could probably fill a dozen more paragraphs with the sheer volume of celebrities singing and dancing along to the song. Or you can just check out the official cheat sheet at the video's YouTube home.

Honestly, you could make a game out of this video. Challenge your friends to write down as many famous faces as they can recognize and remember with just one watch-through of the four-minute clip and see who can come up with the most.

It's touching during this holiday season to see what a powerful impact this song has had on the world at large, as represented by the joy it's bringing to all these famous faces, punctuated with her adorable children at the end. Even better, the whole piece was signed as if it was a Christmas present for Mariah, to show her just how much she means to everyone.

Check out all the famous faces in the video above and see how many you can recognize and recall!

